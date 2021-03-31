Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Draw My Life [Video]

Draw My Life [Video]

Today I am drawing my life and it is tough ya’ll!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

In today’s video, I’m doing something I’ve never done before! Today I am drawing my life and it is TOUGH ya’ll! I share stories from my childhood, favorite activities, how I got started in activism with The Bus Riders Union and Dignity & Power Now, how I started Black Lives Matter, and my goals for 2021! What videos do you want to see next?

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
all right everybody welcome back to my
00:02
channel
00:03
i’ve been watching everybody’s youtube
00:05
channel and seeing what they’re doing
00:06
and i came across the draw my life thing
00:09
i’m gonna try it i was like i could do
00:11
that
00:11
so i’m gonna do it today and we’re gonna
00:14
see we’re gonna see what i make i know
00:15
it’s gonna be like a bunch of stick
00:17
figures and like
00:18
we’ll see we’ll see what i do and i’m
00:20
excited to
00:21
take you on this draw my life journey
00:23
with me make sure you like
00:25
subscribe and ring the bell
00:29
my name is patrice colors i am an
00:32
artist and a community organizer i was
00:35
born in los angeles
00:37
but in a small suburb called van nuys
00:40
california it’s where i grew up until i
00:43
was about
00:44
11 years old my mom was a single mom and
00:46
there was
00:47
four children i am the third child i
00:49
have two older brothers and then me
00:51
and then my younger sister we all
00:55
spent a lot of time together my mom
00:57
worked a lot so it was really
00:59
like a sibling spending a ton of time
01:01
together in the house
01:03
i had about three childhood homes
01:06
when you grow up poor you don’t really
01:08
have a place where you stay you usually
01:10
are moving around a lot my first
01:11
childhood home was a small apartment on
01:14
delano street
01:15
and van nuys is a two bedroom uh with
01:17
four children
01:18
and my mother the place was roach
01:21
infested it’s like
01:22
whenever i move anywhere the first
01:24
question i asked i’m like do you have
01:25
roaches because i never
01:26
ever ever want to live with roaches
01:29
again then my second childhood home
01:31
was a three-bedroom it was the first
01:33
time where me and my sister
01:35
had our own room and then my brothers
01:36
had their own room and it was pretty big
01:38
for an apartment and there was a pool
01:41
it’s like where i learned how to swim
01:42
my third childhood home was in canoga
01:44
park on
01:45
schonborn and that was a much smaller
01:48
place
01:48
and this like very big building smaller
01:51
rooms
01:52
but i lived closer to the mountains so
01:54
that’s where i learned
01:55
that i loved the mountain landscape i
01:59
loved spending time outside i always
02:02
rode my bike with my friends
02:04
and we would go to like the richer part
02:06
of the valley and go
02:07
eat the fruit off of people’s fruit
02:10
trees i remember
02:11
vividly in the summertime going and
02:12
picking like plums
02:14
and peaches and oranges off of people’s
02:17
front yard fruit trees as part of my
02:19
excursions
02:20
so you do crazy when you grow up in
02:22
the valley because
02:24
there’s not a lot to do we didn’t have a
02:26
lot of money and so
02:27
maybe like one friend would have like a
02:28
really old car
02:30
10 of us would like pile in one car
02:33
someone would like sit in the seat and
02:34
then sit on the floor
02:35
other people would like lay on top of
02:37
each other i know this is so dangerous
02:39
so don’t do it now
02:40
whatever teenagers do not do this like i
02:42
look back and i’m like why was i doing
02:44
that
02:44
but that’s how we got around we would do
02:46
this thing
02:47
in the middle of the valley where we
02:49
would stop at a stop light and everybody
02:51
would get out the car
02:52
and we would run around the car during
02:55
the red light
02:58
because it was just so boring you guys
03:00
so i have these memories of a bunch of
03:02
girls
03:02
jumping out of a raggedy ass car and
03:05
like
03:06
running around it at a stop light and
03:08
seeing how many times you could run
03:10
around it and then like hopping back in
03:11
the car when the light turned green
03:13
and then you know heading out i also
03:15
worked at rite aid that was my first
03:18
job ever i was 16 years old it was
03:20
awful
03:21
i spent most my time stocking the
03:23
shelves i was
03:24
very bad at the register like i would
03:26
always come up short they’d always be
03:28
like
03:28
teresa can’t keep coming up short you
03:29
said it was one thing but then it’s
03:31
another thing
03:32
so i spent a lot of time having the
03:34
stock shelves because they’re like don’t
03:35
put her at the cash register i just
03:37
remember thinking like
03:38
i cannot do this i need to figure out
03:40
what else i’m going to be doing
03:42
my great-grandmother actually told me
03:43
one day she said i want to put you in
03:45
dance school when i
03:46
was 11 years old i started taking dance
03:48
classes i then started dancing at a
03:50
dance company
03:51
called west coast dance theater in
03:52
northridge i got
03:54
real formal dance training and toured
03:57
around the country
03:58
i danced on the big red boat on a cruise
04:00
boat i know
04:01
random but it did and it was so fun
04:04
so exciting i think that was a big
04:06
opening for me because it
04:08
showed me that dance was such a central
04:10
part of my life and art was such a
04:12
central part of my life and that i could
04:14
actually do it it wasn’t just this thing
04:15
i had to do on the side that i can be a
04:17
pivotal part of
04:18
how i created in the world i started
04:22
really learning about activism in high
04:23
school and i knew that i wanted to
04:26
do the work of social justice for the
04:27
rest of my life first organization i
04:29
ever was a part of was called the bus
04:31
writers union it still exists today
04:33
i was a young member i felt like i had
04:36
finally met an organization that was
04:38
looking
04:39
at changing systemic racism systemic
04:42
sexism and it’s where i met a lot of my
04:44
friends
04:45
a lot of my community it’s also the
04:47
place where i started to really
04:49
learn about police violence and prison
04:52
violence
04:53
i started to form my identity as an
04:55
abolitionist
04:56
i left that organization i started my
04:59
local org dignity and power now
05:01
um in 2012 and then one year later i
05:04
started black lives matter
05:05
this year i have some goals i started
05:08
drinking 100 ounces of water
05:10
a day starting january 4th and i’ve kept
05:12
it up every single day and it really
05:13
makes a difference like
05:14
dehydration is awful i really want to
05:17
start reading books again
05:18
i was doing a lot of reading and then
05:22
because of all the work that i do it’s
05:23
hard but i would really love
05:25
to especially read stacey abrams romance
05:28
novels
05:29
i also learned how to do my makeup this
05:31
year in particular when the surge
05:32
happened in l.a and i was like okay i
05:34
can’t really have people in my house
05:35
like that
05:36
thank you y’all so much for hanging out
05:39
with me with
05:40
the draw my life maybe i’ll do it again
05:42
just to remind y’all every monday i’m
05:44
dropping a new video
05:45
most importantly i want you to stay safe
05:48
stay connected and stay educated
05:50
we need you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x