Draw My Life [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors
In today’s video, I’m doing something I’ve never done before! Today I am drawing my life and it is TOUGH ya’ll! I share stories from my childhood, favorite activities, how I got started in activism with The Bus Riders Union and Dignity & Power Now, how I started Black Lives Matter, and my goals for 2021! What videos do you want to see next?
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
