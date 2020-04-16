Dying for Profits

It has been presented by Conservatives in particular, that opening the country means accepting a wildcard of random death around the world in order to return to profitability.
I say to you: The reason Conservatives and big businesses are so cavalier is because they’ve been killing you all your lives and for them, this is just business as usual.
Air pollution alone from the factories, cars, trucks, and power plants kills 7 to 11 million people every year and has done so for decades.
As far as their concern the coronavirus is just one more random event that will kill a lot of people with one vital difference: its effects won’t be isolated among the poor and disenfranchised.
The Coronavirus is an equal opportunity killer and this is what big business is really afraid of: the democratization of death
This is our next conversation on Climate Change By the Elements.
Reference article: https://www.salon.com/2020/04/15/millionaire-gop-congressman-allowing-more-americans-to-die-is-less-evil-than-keeping-economy-closed/
