Dyslexia Is Why This Production Manager Is So Good [Video]

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
[Music]
on the understood podcast network
there’s a podcast for everyone find your
new favorite today at u.org
podcasts
[Music]
[Applause]
[Music]
from the understood podcast network this
is how’d you get that job a podcast that
explores the unique and often unexpected
career paths of people with learning and
thinking differences
my name is eleni mathil and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
to spend a lot of time thinking about
how we find jobs we love that reflect
how we learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
[Music]
imperial is a production manager for
live events his credits include the new
york city marathon comedy shows
political debates and concerts for stars
like whoopi goldberg and t-pain
he’s an expert in
0:57
visual technology and he has dyslexia
welcome to the show frank well thanks
for having me so
as part of your work on live events
you’re an expert in audio and sound so
with sound always your thing or do you
have a story of what you were into as a
kid and where it all began yeah it’s
kind of funny i was the little toddler
running around the theater because your
teacher didn’t have a babysitter my dad
he used to do a kind of high school
dramas and that situation and i was just
always around theater
sound and lighting and it was something
to keep me busy and instead of me just
sitting there or playing games i was
like how does that work and that’s how
my mind kind of works
a lot is i just want to know how things
work and why
so i started getting involved with it
and i stuck with it so frank i would
love for you to describe
how dyslexia shows up for you
my version of dyslexia is i definitely
have issues with sounding out names
words and spelling are just not my forte
at all and then a big problem is when i
read i just get line convergence so i
can read the same line five times and
not realize it and tell them like wait
did i read this
and it happens constantly and still to
this day it does and you know i learned
tricks i put a piece of paper under it
to try to keep me on track and it works
but it’s still there and it’s never
going away it’s just i know how to deal
with it now when i heard that you are an
audio and sound person or that you
gravitated towards audio
that kind of made sense to me because i
often imagine if you have dyslexia
perhaps like
reading might be a challenge so you
might lean into other things but i was
wondering if that is a fair assumption
to kind of think oh yeah like having
dyslexia means that you’re more into
audio like is that actually true for you
i don’t think so i mean audio
yes
it does help yes i’ve listened to a
million books on tape podcasts are the
same for me like i’ll get a lot of
information from that versus reading
from a book for me
when i have to read it’s usually manuals
or instructions that kind of thing or
something that i’m really interested in
but when i was in school reading no no
thank you i’m good cliff notes please
cliff notes helped me so much and most
of it was i would try to find audiobook
versions of everything and listen to it
so maybe subconsciously it was built in
for audio
but i think it’s more of just the
adventure of it
i don’t think i can ever do like a
nine-to-five office job it’s just
something that i’m not built for yeah so
as you said it’s more interesting
because you don’t really know what’s
going to come up day-to-day what do you
think it is about audio that makes it a
good fit for you
when i was a little kid it came easy to
me i was very good with technology and i
have that kind of brain for technology
so it fit and then it was something i
did and i enjoyed and and then i moved
on farther and then in high school they
found out oh actually this kid knows
what he’s doing so great we’ll give him
even more and then when i went to
college i was like
i’m not going to go to school for
theater because i know what i need to
know
so i said let me dabble in television
and i went for broadcasting and
tv added to my
toolbox we would say in the
communications world it just kept adding
to that toolbox of what i know
but i kind of fell back into that live
event and maybe it’s the adrenaline
maybe it’s the crowd that
there’s kind of this feeling that you
get from an audience i kind of noticed a
lot even as a technician it’s not just
being on stage but you can just feel it
from them and
it was missing in television and things
like that
what i’m hearing is that it’s more about
the environment and the setting and like
the thrill of live events as opposed to
like day-to-day tasks that you do around
audio and visual yeah i think it’s just
like there’s an end product there’s
something you can see and every time
it’s different but you’re doing the same
thing you’re moving levers you’re
tweaking knobs you’re adjusting volume
that kind of thing to me that’s the
boring part the fun part and the stuff
that i do is it’s organizing and
managing and making sure that we
complete our goals and get across the
line so that way we can have that
performance
i want to talk a little bit about like
how dyslexia shows up for you at work
have any challenges come up in the work
that you do or is it more so that you
found a role where
you’re not really impacted day to day by
the challenges associated with dyslexia
i don’t know i feel like now i’ve grown
to be able to compensate
in a lot of areas like there’s still the
sending of the emails and reading it
like five times and reading it out loud
and is this the right word and googling
that to make sure that it’s perfect and
right because i’m always thinking that
it’s going to be wrong
so that’s a big problem but otherwise i
feel like because i have dyslexia
because i’ve figured out ways to
compensate maybe
it’s those skills that i bring to the
table that a lot of other people can’t
the multitasking and the thinking the
thinking way ahead to avoid potential
problems it just happens now
what is it about dyslexia that makes you
good at thinking ahead
it came from when i was in school i had
a whole bunch of anxiety i mean
sick every day before i go to school
because i didn’t know what was gonna
happen and the big thing was
trying to control
that feeling and making sure that i
could figure out what was gonna happen
in anticipating that so i think okay
well what are we doing in class what
could happen is there a potential chance
for like a pop quiz well what would be
on that quiz how can i study for that
and all that would process for every
class
and then depending on how the day was
going it would change and i would just
think constantly about what’s going to
happen next
in english class when you’re sitting in
class and we have to all read in class
dreadful dreadful experience and i would
be constantly
monitoring and calculating all right
well this person’s reading this
paragraph there’s five people in front
of me and then you count down and then
of course you have the one kid that
decides they want to read two
and then all of a sudden that changes
and you have to reevaluate and then it
would be like okay when can i say hey i
gotta go to the bathroom so they skip
over me that’s another opportunity to do
that so it was always that process of
calculating
and i think it’s more now that i do it
and i don’t even realize i do it
well you’re anticipating
that i just anticipate all the problems
even like the smallest thing possible
and it’s the same thing like people
laugh at me when i’m at work because i
always say
oh hang on i got it in my car and
they’re like why do you have all this
stuff in your car like why do you have
extra tools and all of this and thailand
and whatever it is and yeah i got it in
my car because i don’t want to be
unprepared and i don’t want to be stuck
you said that you always had to feel
really prepared when you went to school
it sounds like there was a little bit of
anxiety that showed up in what ways did
that anxiety show up for you day to day
school was horrible until probably
about my junior year but before that
i would literally throw up every morning
to the point where i would even make
sure that i had something in case i was
on the bus and i got sick it wasn’t
carsick it was purely
anxiety because i didn’t know what was
going to happen that day wow so intense
it was and it sometimes comes up now too
surprisingly it’s still at work
sometimes i’ll get that same feeling
it’s really interesting to hear how
two things that maybe you wouldn’t
necessarily associate as being related i
wouldn’t necessarily think oh because
you have dyslexia you’re really good at
thinking ahead and planning but i can
see now that after you’ve explained it
how those two things can relate to each
other yeah it was the only way that i
figured out how to survive
and that was a big thing my mom was
really a big fan of figuring out what
works for you yes it’s a learning
difference and it’s true i learned
differently so
i needed to figure out the way that i
was going to fit in
to what i was given and the anticipation
was the only way i could figure it out
i’ve heard a lot through interviews i’ve
done with people it actually becomes
easier when you focus your energy on
your strengths
and maybe the things that you can change
as opposed to either dwelling on
challenges or like things that can’t
change or like maybe accepting that
there are certain things where you can’t
fit into that box and that’s actually
okay oh absolutely my motto
is
i’m not doing brain surgery and that is
what i tell everyone and i mean i deal
with clients and they think that it’s
the end of the world if something
doesn’t happen or if a cue is late or
something like that and i literally say
one no one’s probably gonna know
because they don’t know the show or they
don’t know the performance and two it’s
okay you can’t sweat the small stuff you
can’t
dwell on the past and i think that’s
part of my anticipation i can’t dwell on
the past because i got to keep going
like i don’t have time to complain about
oh we should have or we could have
there’s just no time for it you’ve got
to keep going and keep moving forward
it’s interesting that you bring up the
audience won’t necessarily be able to
pick up on if there’s a mistake a lot of
the time
i often will attend concerts and events
and you know i’ll be blown away by the
light effects especially if it’s
coordinated with sound i’m like how do
they do that
can you give us like a peek into how the
magic happens
honestly how it works a lot of times is
it’s just you do the same show over and
over i ran what a lot of people term as
a roadhouse
what would happen is about seven in the
morning or so two tractor trailers would
probably back in and we would unload
them and basically set up their sound
their lighting their set whatever they
had for the performance most of the time
that would bring us all the way to lunch
we’d come back we’d focus some lights
and keep moving forward and then we get
to the show time and
half the crew all of my staff which
could have been anywhere from 10 to 50
people had never seen the show didn’t
know what was going on and so they have
a stage manager the stage manager says
okay do that and then we just listen to
them and we’re almost in a sense trained
professionals that we know our operation
and what we have to do and there’s some
lead person that gives them the command
now sometimes that fails miserably and
sometimes it doesn’t i can’t tell you
how many times you just have to fly by
the seat of your pants
do you have any crazy stories you can
share things that have gone wrong
one of the funniest times was we were
trying to load out a show because once
the show’s done we then take everything
and pack it back up and put it on the
trucks and they leave that night so we
had one show
that someone had snuck around the truck
and parked in the loading dock
and it’s on a college campus so they
just want to go party or wherever they
want and we couldn’t get the stuff on
the truck so we finally devised like a
ramp and we wheeled everything on this
53 foot tractor trailer over this little
tiny ramp over this car got it all out
and then at the end of the night we
aired out all of its tires so that way
it would be stuck there for the weekend
revenge
we had to get that truck packed it had
to be i don’t know in connecticut the
next day but it’s like yeah it really
got under our skin so we’re going to get
a little bit back on them and then i
mean there’s been simple things like all
of a sudden company i work for their
truck driver got injured and they need
someone to drive their truck and next
thing you know is i’m a truck driver for
the day and i think that’s why i do like
the line of work i’m in because one day
i’m a sound guy one day i’m lighting guy
one day i do video and the other day i’m
a truck driver well it sounds like you
wear
many hats
but you’re also in a managerial role at
these live events right i mean the
management role is a little different
and weird because i’m not a manager
that is very hands-off
i’m always like no i’m part of the team
i’m going to help you where i can and
when i have to step away i have to step
away because i have to do something but
yet also i’m not your typical manager
again because i just can’t do one thing
and
i’m also a big fan of teaching so if i
see someone doing the wrong thing i’m
not going to say no you’re doing the
wrong thing this is how i want you to do
it i explain to them why
and a lot of people start learning my
process of my mind they understand
they’re like well why does it matter
that we run the cable this way or that
way it’s still getting point a to point
b it’s like yes but when you’re loading
out
it’s gonna be much easier if it goes
this way if it goes around this one
piece that i know is gonna be a problem
they’re like why are you thinking about
the loadout and i was like you always
think about the loadout because you want
to get home you want to get out of there
so
again it comes into that mind of
anticipation and already solving those
problems before
anyone thinks of it yeah i see how
that’s related
so
i was told you see a lot of celebrities
backstage
and you once met whoopi goldberg who
also has dyslexia can you tell us that
story will be was awesome i mean
we’ll be literally
when we sat down she came up to the
stage and we were sitting and we’re like
oh you probably have about 15 minutes
before we start and she sat down and she
just started talking to me and like what
are you doing in life what are you this
what did that
and to the point where i was like you
have to go on stage now and she’s like
they can wait and we just continued to
have a conversation and it was it was
great i was like
really this is happening right now
earlier you mentioned
that you do think differently
and then now you just talked about how
it’s also important for you to kind of
communicate how you’re thinking or why
you’re thinking that particular way and
for other people to understand that do
you think that you have like a desire to
be understood and for your thinking to
be understood because it’s different
i think so i think that’s a big thing
like even the last gig i just finished
was working new york city marathon and
we only do a small sliver of it but that
small sliver is still covering sound for
200 acres for all 30 000 people that
came this year but even that i was
bouncing around doing 50 things four
sets of communication i had two
different radios two cell phones and
everything was going off at the same
time but yet i was still also loading a
truck
and people constantly ask me i don’t
know how you do it and i said
i really don’t either but i do it but
then i do try to convey
a lot of why i do things and how i do
them and
i want people to understand like
i’m not like an advocate or like oh yeah
i’m special and i’m different no it’s
but it does keep rearing its head that
yeah i’m dyslexic and you know what
that’s why i’m doing what i do do people
at work or colleagues and peers do they
know oh yeah absolutely do you talk
about it in that way you’re like yeah i
think that because i’m dyslexic
it comes up like in conversation i don’t
shy away from it why should i it’s
nothing to be ashamed of
even when i was a kid like i remember
when my mom
wanted me to get tested and i was kind
of like
i don’t want to be the dumb kid oh
you’re the kid in special ed you’re
going to resource
but that changed when i was like in high
school because no one thought of me as
the dumb kid and they’re like wait you
have resource and then i would try to be
an advocate in that case and explain it
and i think that’s where i’ve learned
don’t be ashamed that you’re dyslexic it
is who you are
you can research and you can find out so
many like ceos and amazing people have
dyslexia and i think it’s because
they’re
wired that way and that’s why they’re
successful and that’s why they have that
kind of drive because they’ve always had
to do it to survive
yeah there’s like a little bit of a
correlation there between dyslexia and
entrepreneurship and what’s funny is i
have
[Music]
interest in running my own business i
mean i’ve done it i’ve been there done
it but no thank you i’m good for me
that’s too much
you mentioned that when you were a kid
people would ask you why you were going
to resource
and you know you didn’t really feel any
shame around telling them why
where do you think you learned that
because it’s not an easy thing it’s
something that i hear people struggle
with a lot especially when they’re
younger but i think that ultimately came
from my mom because my mom was a big
supporter and
she said use your resources use that as
you need do you want to
look up that or study more
that’s just time for you to figure out
what you need and i think that’s a lot
to do with why i am the way i am today
was during our you know iep meetings and
anything that was dealing with us
my mom made sure that we were at them i
was one of very few kids in my
circle that i knew that actually went to
their iep meetings everyone else they
were like the parents kind of hopefully
went but barely and my mom said no this
is your educational program like this is
your educational plan you should be
involved and you should know what’s
going on
and help them make the proper decisions
and even now like
i’ll take on a job that i’m like oh can
i do this i don’t know
and i’ll just talk myself up yes frank
you can do it it’s the same concept that
you’ve been doing it’s the same elements
and and i’ll talk to myself about it and
i’ll just convince myself that even if
you don’t think you can do it
try
how does that apply to work now like are
you having those conversations is there
anything that you ask for in a work
setting
not really accommodations i don’t ask
for it’s more of at this point
with work i think it’s partly again
because i enjoy what i do and i took
that driver’s seat so i’m in a position
i don’t think i could work an office job
partly probably because for me it seems
very
the same job over and over every day
that kind of thing but it’s also a lot
of writing and reading if you’re
thinking about data processing and
typing and things like that i mean now
that i’m talking to you literally right
now i’m like huh maybe i haven’t had an
office job because of dyslexia and i’ve
just said i’m staying away from it but
again it’s about leaning into your
strengths and being aware of that and
it’s okay an office setting isn’t for
everyone
absolutely i learned at a young age that
i definitely have a mind for technology
and i understand how things work and it
definitely was a natural progression
that i was going to go into some type of
production or technical stuff because
it’s just how my mind works and now with
the management stuff i know the terms i
know what the devices do and then i just
now am understanding more and more
the best way to get the players to fit
and the other thing is i keep learning
i joke about it but i don’t stay with
just one company and one job
i’ll stay with my main company but i’ll
always do some side jobs here and there
because i’m always wanting to learn new
techniques
new ways to do things new ways to
understand what might make and what i
could apply to make what i do better
yeah and also
it’s so important to be able to reapply
knowledge in like different settings and
i think that relates back to what we
were talking about in terms of
reapplying what you learn in school in
like a work setting or oh yeah and
pivoting i mean life’s such a fun
journey and it’s like kind of one of
those things like you never know what
you’re gonna get and it’s totally true
know what you know and try to apply it
pivot all the time just constantly
every job i’ve had
has been some random connection i mean
even this interview i met one of your
producers in a different way and that’s
how we’re connected and we’re having
this conversation you never know where
21:22
anything’s gonna lead just be a happy
21:25
human talk to people enjoy life and
21:27
enjoy what you’re doing and if you’re
21:28
not then go find something that you do
21:31
enjoy because there’s got to be a job
21:34
for whatever it is
21:35
frank thank you so much for sharing your
21:37
story oh thank you it was a pleasure
21:42
[Music]
21:51
this has been how’d you get that job a
21:53
part of the understood podcast network
21:56
you can listen and subscribe to how did
21:57
you get that job on apple spotify or
22:00
wherever you get your podcast and if you
22:02
like what you heard today tell someone
22:04
about it
22:04
how’d you get that job is for you so we
22:07
want to make sure you’re getting what
22:08
you need go to you.org that job to share
22:11
your thoughts and to find resources from
22:12
every episode that’s the letter u as in
22:15
understood.org
22:18
that job
22:19
do you have a learning difference in a
22:20
job you’re passionate about email us at
22:23
that job understood.org if you’d like to
22:25
tell us how you got that job we’d love
22:28
to hear from you
22:29
as a non-profit and social impact
22:31
organization i’m decidualizing the help
22:33
of listeners like you to create podcasts
22:35
like this one to reach and support more
22:36
people in more places we have an
22:38
ambitious mission to shape the world for
22:40
difference and we welcome you to join us
22:42
in achieving our goals
22:44
learn more at understood.org
22:46
mission
22:47
how’d you get that job is produced by
22:49
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
22:52
wrote our theme song
22:53
laura key is our editorial director at
22:55
understood scott cashier is our creative
22:58
director
22:59
seth melnick and brianna berry are our
23:01
production director
23:02
thanks again for listening
23:04
[Music]
23:25
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock