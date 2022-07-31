Dyslexia Is Why This Production Manager Is So Good [Video]

By Understood

As a child with dyslexia, Frank Imperiale always had to think 10 steps ahead to account for his reading challenges and anxiety. Today, thinking ahead is a skill that's served him well in his career as a production manager for live events. His impressive list of credits includes the NYC Marathon, comedy shows, concerts, and more. Get Frank's advice on how to turn your learning and thinking differences into strengths. And hear what Whoopi Goldberg, who also has dyslexia, once shared with Frank backstage.

there’s a podcast for everyone find your

new favorite today at u.org

podcasts

from the understood podcast network this

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

explores the unique and often unexpected

career paths of people with learning and

thinking differences

my name is eleni mathil and i’m a user

researcher here at understood that means

to spend a lot of time thinking about

how we find jobs we love that reflect

how we learn and who we are

i’ll be your host

imperial is a production manager for

live events his credits include the new

york city marathon comedy shows

political debates and concerts for stars

like whoopi goldberg and t-pain

he’s an expert in

visual technology and he has dyslexia

welcome to the show frank well thanks

1:03

for having me so

1:05

as part of your work on live events

1:07

you’re an expert in audio and sound so

1:10

with sound always your thing or do you

1:13

have a story of what you were into as a

1:15

kid and where it all began yeah it’s

1:17

kind of funny i was the little toddler

1:19

running around the theater because your

1:21

teacher didn’t have a babysitter my dad

1:23

he used to do a kind of high school

1:25

dramas and that situation and i was just

1:28

always around theater

1:30

sound and lighting and it was something

1:32

to keep me busy and instead of me just

1:34

sitting there or playing games i was

1:36

like how does that work and that’s how

1:38

my mind kind of works

a lot is i just want to know how things

1:42

work and why

so i started getting involved with it

1:46

and i stuck with it so frank i would

1:48

love for you to describe

1:51

how dyslexia shows up for you

1:53

my version of dyslexia is i definitely

1:56

have issues with sounding out names

2:00

words and spelling are just not my forte

2:03

at all and then a big problem is when i

2:05

read i just get line convergence so i

2:08

can read the same line five times and

2:09

not realize it and tell them like wait

2:10

did i read this

2:12

and it happens constantly and still to

2:14

this day it does and you know i learned

2:16

tricks i put a piece of paper under it

2:18

to try to keep me on track and it works

2:21

but it’s still there and it’s never

2:23

going away it’s just i know how to deal

2:25

with it now when i heard that you are an

2:28

audio and sound person or that you

2:29

gravitated towards audio

2:32

that kind of made sense to me because i

2:34

often imagine if you have dyslexia

2:37

perhaps like

2:38

reading might be a challenge so you

2:40

might lean into other things but i was

2:42

wondering if that is a fair assumption

2:45

to kind of think oh yeah like having

2:48

dyslexia means that you’re more into

2:50

audio like is that actually true for you

2:53

i don’t think so i mean audio

2:56

yes

2:57

it does help yes i’ve listened to a

2:59

million books on tape podcasts are the

3:01

same for me like i’ll get a lot of

3:03

information from that versus reading

3:05

from a book for me

3:07

when i have to read it’s usually manuals

3:12

or instructions that kind of thing or

3:14

something that i’m really interested in

3:15

but when i was in school reading no no

3:17

thank you i’m good cliff notes please

3:20

cliff notes helped me so much and most

3:22

of it was i would try to find audiobook

3:24

versions of everything and listen to it

3:26

so maybe subconsciously it was built in

3:29

for audio

3:30

but i think it’s more of just the

3:33

adventure of it

3:34

i don’t think i can ever do like a

3:36

nine-to-five office job it’s just

3:38

something that i’m not built for yeah so

3:41

as you said it’s more interesting

3:42

because you don’t really know what’s

3:44

going to come up day-to-day what do you

3:46

think it is about audio that makes it a

3:48

good fit for you

3:50

when i was a little kid it came easy to

3:53

me i was very good with technology and i

3:55

have that kind of brain for technology

3:58

so it fit and then it was something i

4:00

did and i enjoyed and and then i moved

4:03

on farther and then in high school they

4:05

found out oh actually this kid knows

4:08

what he’s doing so great we’ll give him

4:10

even more and then when i went to

4:12

college i was like

4:13

i’m not going to go to school for

4:15

theater because i know what i need to

4:17

know

so i said let me dabble in television

4:19

and i went for broadcasting and

4:22

tv added to my

4:24

toolbox we would say in the

4:26

communications world it just kept adding

4:28

to that toolbox of what i know

4:31

but i kind of fell back into that live

4:33

event and maybe it’s the adrenaline

4:35

maybe it’s the crowd that

4:37

there’s kind of this feeling that you

4:39

get from an audience i kind of noticed a

4:42

lot even as a technician it’s not just

4:44

being on stage but you can just feel it

4:46

from them and

4:47

it was missing in television and things

4:50

like that

what i’m hearing is that it’s more about

4:53

the environment and the setting and like

4:55

the thrill of live events as opposed to

4:57

like day-to-day tasks that you do around

5:00

audio and visual yeah i think it’s just

5:02

like there’s an end product there’s

5:03

something you can see and every time

5:05

it’s different but you’re doing the same

5:07

thing you’re moving levers you’re

5:08

tweaking knobs you’re adjusting volume

5:11

that kind of thing to me that’s the

5:14

boring part the fun part and the stuff

5:16

that i do is it’s organizing and

5:18

managing and making sure that we

5:20

complete our goals and get across the

5:23

line so that way we can have that

5:24

performance

i want to talk a little bit about like

5:27

how dyslexia shows up for you at work

5:29

have any challenges come up in the work

5:32

that you do or is it more so that you

5:34

found a role where

5:37

you’re not really impacted day to day by

5:39

the challenges associated with dyslexia

5:42

i don’t know i feel like now i’ve grown

5:44

to be able to compensate

5:46

in a lot of areas like there’s still the

5:48

sending of the emails and reading it

5:50

like five times and reading it out loud

5:52

and is this the right word and googling

5:55

that to make sure that it’s perfect and

5:57

right because i’m always thinking that

5:58

it’s going to be wrong

6:00

so that’s a big problem but otherwise i

6:03

feel like because i have dyslexia

6:05

because i’ve figured out ways to

6:08

compensate maybe

6:10

it’s those skills that i bring to the

6:12

table that a lot of other people can’t

6:14

the multitasking and the thinking the

6:16

thinking way ahead to avoid potential

6:19

problems it just happens now

6:21

what is it about dyslexia that makes you

6:23

good at thinking ahead

6:25

it came from when i was in school i had

6:28

a whole bunch of anxiety i mean

6:31

sick every day before i go to school

6:33

because i didn’t know what was gonna

6:34

happen and the big thing was

6:36

trying to control

6:38

that feeling and making sure that i

6:40

could figure out what was gonna happen

6:43

in anticipating that so i think okay

6:46

well what are we doing in class what

6:47

could happen is there a potential chance

6:49

for like a pop quiz well what would be

6:51

on that quiz how can i study for that

6:53

and all that would process for every

6:55

class

6:56

and then depending on how the day was

6:58

going it would change and i would just

7:00

think constantly about what’s going to

7:02

happen next

7:04

in english class when you’re sitting in

7:05

class and we have to all read in class

7:08

dreadful dreadful experience and i would

7:11

be constantly

7:12

monitoring and calculating all right

7:14

well this person’s reading this

7:15

paragraph there’s five people in front

7:17

of me and then you count down and then

7:20

of course you have the one kid that

7:21

decides they want to read two

7:23

and then all of a sudden that changes

7:24

and you have to reevaluate and then it

7:26

would be like okay when can i say hey i

7:28

gotta go to the bathroom so they skip

7:29

over me that’s another opportunity to do

7:32

that so it was always that process of

7:34

calculating

7:36

and i think it’s more now that i do it

7:38

and i don’t even realize i do it

7:40

well you’re anticipating

7:42

that i just anticipate all the problems

7:44

even like the smallest thing possible

7:46

and it’s the same thing like people

7:48

laugh at me when i’m at work because i

7:49

always say

7:50

oh hang on i got it in my car and

7:52

they’re like why do you have all this

7:53

stuff in your car like why do you have

7:55

extra tools and all of this and thailand

7:58

and whatever it is and yeah i got it in

8:00

my car because i don’t want to be

8:02

unprepared and i don’t want to be stuck

8:04

you said that you always had to feel

8:05

really prepared when you went to school

8:07

it sounds like there was a little bit of

8:08

anxiety that showed up in what ways did

8:10

that anxiety show up for you day to day

8:14

school was horrible until probably

8:18

about my junior year but before that

8:21

i would literally throw up every morning

8:25

to the point where i would even make

8:26

sure that i had something in case i was

8:28

on the bus and i got sick it wasn’t

8:30

carsick it was purely

8:32

anxiety because i didn’t know what was

8:35

going to happen that day wow so intense

8:38

it was and it sometimes comes up now too

8:41

surprisingly it’s still at work

8:43

sometimes i’ll get that same feeling

8:46

it’s really interesting to hear how

8:48

two things that maybe you wouldn’t

8:50

necessarily associate as being related i

8:53

wouldn’t necessarily think oh because

8:55

you have dyslexia you’re really good at

8:56

thinking ahead and planning but i can

8:58

see now that after you’ve explained it

9:00

how those two things can relate to each

9:02

other yeah it was the only way that i

9:05

figured out how to survive

9:08

and that was a big thing my mom was

9:09

really a big fan of figuring out what

9:12

works for you yes it’s a learning

9:14

difference and it’s true i learned

9:15

differently so

9:17

i needed to figure out the way that i

9:18

was going to fit in

9:20

to what i was given and the anticipation

9:24

was the only way i could figure it out

9:26

i’ve heard a lot through interviews i’ve

9:28

done with people it actually becomes

9:31

easier when you focus your energy on

9:34

your strengths

9:35

and maybe the things that you can change

9:37

as opposed to either dwelling on

9:39

challenges or like things that can’t

9:42

change or like maybe accepting that

9:44

there are certain things where you can’t

9:45

fit into that box and that’s actually

9:47

okay oh absolutely my motto

9:50

is

9:51

i’m not doing brain surgery and that is

9:53

what i tell everyone and i mean i deal

9:55

with clients and they think that it’s

9:56

the end of the world if something

9:58

doesn’t happen or if a cue is late or

10:00

something like that and i literally say

10:03

one no one’s probably gonna know

10:07

because they don’t know the show or they

10:09

don’t know the performance and two it’s

10:11

okay you can’t sweat the small stuff you

10:14

can’t

10:14

dwell on the past and i think that’s

10:16

part of my anticipation i can’t dwell on

10:18

the past because i got to keep going

10:20

like i don’t have time to complain about

10:22

oh we should have or we could have

10:25

there’s just no time for it you’ve got

10:26

to keep going and keep moving forward

10:29

it’s interesting that you bring up the

10:31

audience won’t necessarily be able to

10:33

pick up on if there’s a mistake a lot of

10:35

the time

10:36

i often will attend concerts and events

10:39

and you know i’ll be blown away by the

10:41

light effects especially if it’s

10:43

coordinated with sound i’m like how do

10:45

they do that

10:47

can you give us like a peek into how the

10:49

magic happens

10:51

honestly how it works a lot of times is

10:53

it’s just you do the same show over and

10:57

over i ran what a lot of people term as

10:59

a roadhouse

11:01

what would happen is about seven in the

11:02

morning or so two tractor trailers would

11:04

probably back in and we would unload

11:07

them and basically set up their sound

11:09

their lighting their set whatever they

11:11

had for the performance most of the time

11:13

that would bring us all the way to lunch

11:16

we’d come back we’d focus some lights

11:18

and keep moving forward and then we get

11:20

to the show time and

11:22

half the crew all of my staff which

11:24

could have been anywhere from 10 to 50

11:26

people had never seen the show didn’t

11:28

know what was going on and so they have

11:30

a stage manager the stage manager says

11:32

okay do that and then we just listen to

11:35

them and we’re almost in a sense trained

11:37

professionals that we know our operation

11:40

and what we have to do and there’s some

11:42

lead person that gives them the command

11:45

now sometimes that fails miserably and

11:47

sometimes it doesn’t i can’t tell you

11:49

how many times you just have to fly by

11:51

the seat of your pants

11:53

do you have any crazy stories you can

11:55

share things that have gone wrong

11:57

one of the funniest times was we were

12:00

trying to load out a show because once

12:01

the show’s done we then take everything

12:04

and pack it back up and put it on the

12:05

trucks and they leave that night so we

12:07

had one show

12:08

that someone had snuck around the truck

12:11

and parked in the loading dock

12:13

and it’s on a college campus so they

12:14

just want to go party or wherever they

12:16

want and we couldn’t get the stuff on

12:18

the truck so we finally devised like a

12:21

ramp and we wheeled everything on this

12:24

53 foot tractor trailer over this little

12:26

tiny ramp over this car got it all out

12:29

and then at the end of the night we

12:30

aired out all of its tires so that way

12:32

it would be stuck there for the weekend

12:34

revenge

12:35

we had to get that truck packed it had

12:37

to be i don’t know in connecticut the

12:39

next day but it’s like yeah it really

12:41

got under our skin so we’re going to get

12:43

a little bit back on them and then i

12:44

mean there’s been simple things like all

12:46

of a sudden company i work for their

12:48

truck driver got injured and they need

12:50

someone to drive their truck and next

12:52

thing you know is i’m a truck driver for

12:53

the day and i think that’s why i do like

12:55

the line of work i’m in because one day

12:57

i’m a sound guy one day i’m lighting guy

12:59

one day i do video and the other day i’m

13:01

a truck driver well it sounds like you

13:02

wear

13:04

many hats

13:05

but you’re also in a managerial role at

13:07

these live events right i mean the

13:10

management role is a little different

13:12

and weird because i’m not a manager

13:15

that is very hands-off

13:17

i’m always like no i’m part of the team

13:20

i’m going to help you where i can and

13:22

when i have to step away i have to step

13:23

away because i have to do something but

13:25

yet also i’m not your typical manager

13:27

again because i just can’t do one thing

13:30

and

13:31

i’m also a big fan of teaching so if i

13:34

see someone doing the wrong thing i’m

13:35

not going to say no you’re doing the

13:37

wrong thing this is how i want you to do

13:39

it i explain to them why

13:41

and a lot of people start learning my

13:43

process of my mind they understand

13:45

they’re like well why does it matter

13:46

that we run the cable this way or that

13:48

way it’s still getting point a to point

13:49

b it’s like yes but when you’re loading

13:51

out

13:52

it’s gonna be much easier if it goes

13:54

this way if it goes around this one

13:57

piece that i know is gonna be a problem

13:59

they’re like why are you thinking about

14:01

the loadout and i was like you always

14:03

think about the loadout because you want

14:05

to get home you want to get out of there

14:07

so

14:08

again it comes into that mind of

14:09

anticipation and already solving those

14:12

problems before

14:13

anyone thinks of it yeah i see how

14:16

that’s related

14:17

so

14:18

i was told you see a lot of celebrities

14:20

backstage

14:22

and you once met whoopi goldberg who

14:24

also has dyslexia can you tell us that

14:26

story will be was awesome i mean

14:29

we’ll be literally

14:31

when we sat down she came up to the

14:33

stage and we were sitting and we’re like

14:34

oh you probably have about 15 minutes

14:36

before we start and she sat down and she

14:38

just started talking to me and like what

14:40

are you doing in life what are you this

14:42

what did that

14:43

and to the point where i was like you

14:45

have to go on stage now and she’s like

14:46

they can wait and we just continued to

14:48

have a conversation and it was it was

14:50

great i was like

14:52

really this is happening right now

14:54

earlier you mentioned

14:56

that you do think differently

14:58

and then now you just talked about how

15:02

it’s also important for you to kind of

15:04

communicate how you’re thinking or why

15:06

you’re thinking that particular way and

15:08

for other people to understand that do

15:10

you think that you have like a desire to

15:12

be understood and for your thinking to

15:13

be understood because it’s different

15:16

i think so i think that’s a big thing

15:18

like even the last gig i just finished

15:19

was working new york city marathon and

15:22

we only do a small sliver of it but that

15:24

small sliver is still covering sound for

15:27

200 acres for all 30 000 people that

15:30

came this year but even that i was

15:32

bouncing around doing 50 things four

15:34

sets of communication i had two

15:36

different radios two cell phones and

15:38

everything was going off at the same

15:40

time but yet i was still also loading a

15:41

truck

15:42

and people constantly ask me i don’t

15:45

know how you do it and i said

15:47

i really don’t either but i do it but

15:50

then i do try to convey

15:52

a lot of why i do things and how i do

15:55

them and

15:56

i want people to understand like

15:58

i’m not like an advocate or like oh yeah

16:00

i’m special and i’m different no it’s

16:02

but it does keep rearing its head that

16:04

yeah i’m dyslexic and you know what

16:06

that’s why i’m doing what i do do people

16:10

at work or colleagues and peers do they

16:12

know oh yeah absolutely do you talk

16:14

about it in that way you’re like yeah i

16:15

think that because i’m dyslexic

16:18

it comes up like in conversation i don’t

16:19

shy away from it why should i it’s

16:22

nothing to be ashamed of

16:24

even when i was a kid like i remember

16:27

when my mom

16:28

wanted me to get tested and i was kind

16:30

of like

16:31

i don’t want to be the dumb kid oh

16:33

you’re the kid in special ed you’re

16:35

going to resource

16:36

but that changed when i was like in high

16:39

school because no one thought of me as

16:41

the dumb kid and they’re like wait you

16:42

have resource and then i would try to be

16:45

an advocate in that case and explain it

16:47

and i think that’s where i’ve learned

16:49

don’t be ashamed that you’re dyslexic it

16:51

is who you are

16:52

you can research and you can find out so

16:54

many like ceos and amazing people have

16:58

dyslexia and i think it’s because

17:00

they’re

17:01

wired that way and that’s why they’re

17:03

successful and that’s why they have that

17:05

kind of drive because they’ve always had

17:07

to do it to survive

17:09

yeah there’s like a little bit of a

17:10

correlation there between dyslexia and

17:13

entrepreneurship and what’s funny is i

17:15

have

17:17

interest in running my own business i

17:20

mean i’ve done it i’ve been there done

17:22

it but no thank you i’m good for me

17:24

that’s too much

17:26

you mentioned that when you were a kid

17:28

people would ask you why you were going

17:29

to resource

17:31

and you know you didn’t really feel any

17:33

shame around telling them why

17:35

where do you think you learned that

17:37

because it’s not an easy thing it’s

17:39

something that i hear people struggle

17:42

with a lot especially when they’re

17:44

younger but i think that ultimately came

17:46

from my mom because my mom was a big

17:49

supporter and

17:51

she said use your resources use that as

17:54

you need do you want to

17:56

look up that or study more

17:59

that’s just time for you to figure out

18:01

what you need and i think that’s a lot

18:03

to do with why i am the way i am today

18:06

was during our you know iep meetings and

18:10

anything that was dealing with us

18:12

my mom made sure that we were at them i

18:14

was one of very few kids in my

18:19

circle that i knew that actually went to

18:21

their iep meetings everyone else they

18:24

were like the parents kind of hopefully

18:26

went but barely and my mom said no this

18:29

is your educational program like this is

18:32

your educational plan you should be

18:34

involved and you should know what’s

18:36

going on

18:37

and help them make the proper decisions

18:41

and even now like

18:43

i’ll take on a job that i’m like oh can

18:45

i do this i don’t know

18:47

and i’ll just talk myself up yes frank

18:49

you can do it it’s the same concept that

18:51

you’ve been doing it’s the same elements

18:53

and and i’ll talk to myself about it and

18:56

i’ll just convince myself that even if

18:58

you don’t think you can do it

19:00

try

19:01

how does that apply to work now like are

19:03

you having those conversations is there

19:05

anything that you ask for in a work

19:07

setting

19:08

not really accommodations i don’t ask

19:10

for it’s more of at this point

19:12

with work i think it’s partly again

19:15

because i enjoy what i do and i took

19:17

that driver’s seat so i’m in a position

19:20

i don’t think i could work an office job

19:22

partly probably because for me it seems

19:25

very

19:27

the same job over and over every day

19:29

that kind of thing but it’s also a lot

19:31

of writing and reading if you’re

19:32

thinking about data processing and

19:34

typing and things like that i mean now

19:37

that i’m talking to you literally right

19:39

now i’m like huh maybe i haven’t had an

19:41

office job because of dyslexia and i’ve

19:44

just said i’m staying away from it but

19:45

again it’s about leaning into your

19:47

strengths and being aware of that and

19:49

it’s okay an office setting isn’t for

19:51

everyone

19:52

absolutely i learned at a young age that

19:55

i definitely have a mind for technology

19:58

and i understand how things work and it

20:02

definitely was a natural progression

20:03

that i was going to go into some type of

20:05

production or technical stuff because

20:07

it’s just how my mind works and now with

20:10

the management stuff i know the terms i

20:12

know what the devices do and then i just

20:15

now am understanding more and more

20:18

the best way to get the players to fit

20:20

and the other thing is i keep learning

20:23

i joke about it but i don’t stay with

20:25

just one company and one job

20:28

i’ll stay with my main company but i’ll

20:30

always do some side jobs here and there

20:32

because i’m always wanting to learn new

20:34

techniques

20:35

new ways to do things new ways to

20:37

understand what might make and what i

20:40

could apply to make what i do better

20:44

yeah and also

20:45

it’s so important to be able to reapply

20:48

knowledge in like different settings and

20:50

i think that relates back to what we

20:52

were talking about in terms of

20:53

reapplying what you learn in school in

20:55

like a work setting or oh yeah and

20:57

pivoting i mean life’s such a fun

20:59

journey and it’s like kind of one of

21:01

those things like you never know what

21:02

you’re gonna get and it’s totally true

21:04

know what you know and try to apply it

21:06

pivot all the time just constantly

21:10

every job i’ve had

21:11

has been some random connection i mean

21:14

even this interview i met one of your

21:16

producers in a different way and that’s

21:19

how we’re connected and we’re having

21:20

this conversation you never know where

21:22

anything’s gonna lead just be a happy

21:25

human talk to people enjoy life and

21:27

enjoy what you’re doing and if you’re

21:28

not then go find something that you do

21:31

enjoy because there’s got to be a job

21:34

for whatever it is

21:35

frank thank you so much for sharing your

21:37

story oh thank you it was a pleasure

21:42

