Easier Said Than Done: Navigating the Gap Between Intention and Action

“This is a new year, I’m going to make journaling a thing. I’ve been out of the gym for over five years, this year we’re not slacking, we’re getting that body! I’m really going to make reading a habit, I don’t like that I’m very bad at it. OMG! Look at your hair girl, you really should start a hair care routine, do better!”

All these and many more did I plan for 2023, and if you’ll ask me how it all went, I’ll just laugh and then run away.

When I said and made these plans, I meant them all, I honestly did.

So, why did the year end without me achieving any of these goals I’d set for myself? Well, maybe I just couldn’t stay consistent, or I was too scared to even start, or did I find them overwhelming? I think I just didn’t know where or how to start.

Often times, what we lack is the determination to persevere, to not grow weary when things fall out. And at other times, all we need is help to recognize the areas where we need to improve. I think that it is also important to find encouragement in the little victories and successes, as well as learn from mistakes without giving up.

For most people, many things are easier said than done. Especially when it’s about someone else, we’re quick to stating out how they could have done one thing or the other better.

Setting goals and achieving them aren’t impossible. We just need a little touch of the important things here and there. And most importantly, don’t try to get ahead of yourself, take one step at a time.

—

Here are some tips for turning good intentions into actual actions:

Set Clear Goals: Define specific, achievable, and realistic goals that are related to your intentions. You will have a clear target to work towards. Break it Down: Divide your larger goals into smaller, more manageable tasks. Take tiny steps! Write them down on a to-do list. This makes the process less overwhelming and allows you to focus on one step at a time. Create a Plan: Outline the steps you need to take. Having a roadmap helps you stay organized and provides a structure for your actions. Prioritize: Identify the most important tasks and prioritize them. This ensures that you tackle the key elements first and make steady progress. Commitment and Consistency: Make a commitment to yourself to follow through on your intentions. Consistency is crucial for building habits and turning actions into a routine. Start Small: Begin with small, manageable actions. Success in small tasks can boost your confidence and motivation to take on more significant challenges. Accountability: Share your intentions and goals with a friend, family member, or mentor. Having someone to hold you accountable can increase your commitment to taking action. Visualize Success: Imagine yourself successfully completing the actions associated with your intentions. Visualization can help reinforce your commitment and create a positive mindset. Overcome Obstacles: Anticipate potential challenges and develop strategies to overcome them. This proactive approach will help you navigate obstacles without derailing your progress. Celebrate Progress: Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small. This positive reinforcement can motivate you to continue taking actions toward your goals. Adaptability: Be flexible and open to adjusting your plan as needed. Life is unpredictable, and being adaptable ensures that you can overcome unexpected obstacles. Self-Reflection: Regularly reflect on your progress. Assess what is working well and where you may need to make adjustments to stay on track. Learn from Setbacks: If you face setbacks, view them as opportunities to learn and improve. Analyze what went wrong, adjust your approach, and move forward with newfound knowledge. Seek Support: Surround yourself with a supportive network. Seek guidance, encouragement, and advice from others who share similar intentions or have experience in the areas you are focusing on.

Remember, turning good intentions into actions is an ongoing process that requires dedication, resilience, and a willingness to learn and adapt along the way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Gelmis Bartulis on Unsplash