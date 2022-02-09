Easy Ways To Make Your Relationship Work Out Well

Love is a feeling we sometimes can’t truly explain, it’s a feeling we develop for someone because we find them worthy of our love.

Thoughtfully, it is said that when you love someone you can do anything for them just to make them happy.

You can go a mile just to put a smile on their cheek.

You don’t have to promise heaven on earth to your partner before you will be able to build a successful relationship.

Below are the ways of making your relationship work…

1. Being attentive in a relationship is the simplest relationships key.

when you love someone you ought to give them your attention, give them listening ears, you don’t have to wait for them to beg you for it.

It’s something you give to them out of true feelings you have for them.

Talk with them, share their dreams, their opinion with them, make out enough time to listen to their burden, ask how their day went, listen to everything they tell you with pure attentiveness.

You don’t have to go on a long way to make your partner stay, giving them all your attention will do the magic

2. The little things you do matters.

People always go on a long way to make their partner happy and sometimes it ends up not being the way they want, instead of spending a lot of money to get the things they don’t even need …why don’t you ask them about their well-being … or take them to their favorite places to spend time with them? Or even help them out with their office work if you can …We don’t have to put much pressure on ourselves to make our relationship work…the little things we do matter.

3. Understanding your partner is the sweetest thing you can ever do for them.

I know people can never be understood perfectly no matter how hard we try but at least, we should be able to understand much about them.

They might act weird, have mood swings, or even pissed you off sometimes but, if you take out time to understand them, all these wouldn’t be a surprise to you, try as much as possible to overlook their faults… nobody is perfect as it is said never to leave a relationship for a few fault.

One cannot be right all the time, in the end, affection is always better than perfection.

4. One key to a healthy relationship is FAITHFULNESS.

Faithfulness Is one of the greatest things you can do for your partner.

It makes them feel special and loved when you’re faithful to them.

For a relationship to work, we have to lessen how we deal with our friends especially the opposite genders, Keeping the opposite gender as a friend and being too close to them might lead to developing feelings for them or the other way round and when this happens, you might fall out of love for them and that would eventually end the relationship.

In as much as you love your partner and you want the relationship to work out well, you have to avoid anything that would lead to unfaithfulness.

5. Trust is the utmost foundation of a healthy relationship.

When you trust your partner, it gives them and you breathing space, it means you truly love them and you don’t doubt their sincerity.

When you trust your partner, you don’t feel insecure, you don’t check their phone to see whom they talk to online and offline and you don’t have to always ask them their whereabouts or whom they are with.

Be romantic enough to trust your partner, for trust makes the relationship grow healthy and promising.

6. Spending enough time with your partner can save the relationship.

Most partners don’t spend enough time together which is very unhealthy for a relationship to grow.

When you love someone, you make out time for them irrespective of the fact that you might have lots of things to do.

you create time even if it’s not enough, moreover, no amount of time spent with a loved one is ever enough.

when you love someone you make out time to check up on him/her, hang out with him/her visit the beach together, play naughty most time, and do almost everything with him/her (If necessary).

This would make you feel more connected to your partner.

You might not always be there every time they need you but the most important thing is being there when they need you the most.

7. Always remind them how much they mean to you.

People love it when they’re been sincerely complimented, you might not know the impact it has on them because you just said them out of love, you can be more romantic by surprising them with gifts also, it makes them blush and feel special (Especially ladies).

Holding hands with your partner makes them feel connected, special, loved, and protected.

8. Be always there to comfort them in times of hard times or discomfort.

Surely, many do go through a hard time, it might be at the workplace, at home, or even with friends.

When this happens to your partner, you are expected to be their comforter, make them confined in you, give them the shoulders to lean on, encourage, motivate, counsel, and be their therapist (If need be), These are very important to them at that period as it makes them feel approbative of your presence in their life…

9. Learn to let go of your past fully.

Our feelings hardly die for our ex, we find it hard to move on fully especially if it happens they’re our first lovers, we find it hard to move on no matter how hard we try but when we finally decide to move on with another person, we should try our possible best to move on completely.

Give in fully to your new life, don’t let your past affect your present and future.

In as much as a healthy relationship is concerned, forgetting our past and moving on completely is very vital.

10. Offer intellectual, emotional, and developmental support to your partners, not sex.

Most partners think satisfying their partner with sex would make them stay.

If you think so then you’re very wrong…If sexual satisfaction keeps a partner then why are prostitutes SINGLE?….

For a relationship to work out well, both genders have a role to play in each other’s life.

If as a lady all you have to offer to make a relationship work is sexual satisfaction then you have nothing to offer.

Well, satisfying your man sexually isn’t a bad thing after all it makes the couples feel more connected but that shouldn’t be all you have to give.

As a lady, other than sex, here are some tips to make your man feel loved …

* Speak with him about his career…

*Take care of him, physically, emotionally, morally, and spiritually…

*Study his mood swings to know much about him to differentiate his likes and hate…

* Don’t put all your expenses on him…get something doing too…

*Be the reason why he achieves most things in life…

*Motivate and encourage him…

*Help him sort things out…..

You’re a builder, a supporter, and not a sex toy…

Likewise the men, you can’t keep a woman because you give her lots of money and expensive gifts, where have your time and attention gone to?

Why don’t you give her your listening ears instead of buying her expensive flashy things you don’t even know the one she claims to love because you’re so busy satisfying her physically without having concern about how she feels emotionally.

…

To keep your relationship healthy, there is a need to consider those aforementioned few steps.

Keeping your partner and making them feel worthy of your love should be your priority…

—

