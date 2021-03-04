Economics Versus Biodiversity?

By Victor Anderson

The Government has just published the final report from the Dasgupta Review of the economics of biodiversity. If its proposals are ever implemented, they would have a huge impact on the prospects for our planet. However there are serious reasons for believing this is not going to happen – despite the fact that the online launch included endorsements from Prince Charles, Boris Johnson, and David Attenborough. What more could you want for a report?

It is fair to mention first that this final report is a big improvement on the interim report from the Review, published last year. I have criticised that elsewhere but some of the main criticisms no longer apply. The Review has given up its previous misleading ideas on how to measure biodiversity, and although the problematic scheme for valuing nature in monetary terms is still there, that hasn’t prevented the Report from including a lot of good policy suggestions not at all derived from that approach. It also goes further than the interim report in acknowledging perspectives on the natural world which are not based in economics.

The most striking thing about this report is how little space is given to recommendations. Most government documents, including advisory ones, are principally about recommendations, in most cases set out at the start as an "executive summary", and then argued for, put in bold type and set out in more detail in the main text. Journalists and politicians habitually focus on these (and don't bother to read anything else). Sir Partha Dasgupta's report, however, is about the economics of biodiversity, principally meaning the economic theory. In a report which goes up to page 500 (excluding glossary and references), "Options for Change" only start on page 485. This helps to explain why the launch event on Tuesday did not address audience questions like "what do you want to see in next month's Budget?" That may not, of course, be Dasgupta's fault. I have no inside knowledge of this, but it is conceivable that the Government wanted to claim credit internationally for commissioning and publishing this review, but wanted to take the credit for it without the embarrassment of having to respond to specific recommendations about what it should actually do.

Politicians are willing to let economists produce their theories and analyses but remain very cautious about anything like implementation, especially when there are other lobbies pressing for their attention.