We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Eddie Griffin and 50 Cent: Brief Thoughts on Rap

Eddie Griffin and 50 Cent: Brief Thoughts on Rap

What is the reality of the idea of gangster rap and gangsters? In a sense, one talks to much while the other has a code of silence.

by

 

As the evening sun dipped below the horizon, I found myself winding down from a day’s work at the ranch. Amidst organizing a disheveled mound in a horse stall and clearing leaves and debris into a corner for disposal, my mind, quite unexpectedly, veered towards the realm of rap, hip-hop, and R&B – genres I hold in high regard.

This mental journey was sparked by a humorous yet astute observation made by comedian Eddie Griffin about the world of hip-hop. He had once dissected the distinctions within the genre, focusing particularly on ‘gangster rap’ and its inherent contradictions. As I scooped debris into wheelbarrows, Griffin’s words echoed in my thoughts.

Griffin humorously pointed out the oxymoronic nature of ‘gangster rap.’ True gangsters, as he noted, abide by a code of silence, a stark contrast to rappers whose art form is rooted in expression and, often, verbosity. This irony was not lost on me as I worked; the quiet of the ranch seemed to underscore his point. “If you’re a gangster, the first rule is ‘silence,'” Griffin had quipped. “But if you’re a rapper, you talk too fucking much!”

This reflection led me to consider 50 Cent’s take on rap as a predominantly black art form, “without question.” Yet, he acknowledges the challenge some face in accepting that a white artist like Eminem might excel or even outshine his black counterparts in this genre. It was a candid admission of the complex racial dynamics within hip-hop, an art form that constantly defends itself against stereotyping and strives for legitimacy in American culture and beyond.

Hip-hop has always been more than just music; it’s a narrative of struggles, triumphs, and the resilience of a culture. It’s an art form that adapts and confronts the difficult internal circumstances of race, all while justifying itself to what Paul Mooney termed “White America” and a global audience that often imitates black American culture more than any other, “Bar None.”

As I finished my chores and gazed at the quiet night sky, I couldn’t help but appreciate the depth and complexity of hip-hop. It’s a genre that, much like the chores of the ranch, requires hard work, understanding, and an appreciation of the nuanced layers that compose its essence.

***

Photo credit: Photo by Ben Collins on Unsplash.

About Scott Douglas Jacobsen

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is the Founder of In-Sight Publishing and Editor-in-Chief of "In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal" (ISSN 2369–6885). Jacobsen is a Tobis Fellow (Research Associate) at the University of California, Irvine for 2023-2024. He is a "Freelance, Independent Journalist" and "in good standing" with the Canadian Association of Journalists. He considers the contemporary scientific method as the pragmatic, functional source of understanding the world and universal human rights as the moral frame leading substantive ethical discourse, internationally. You can email: [email protected].

