Editing Tips to Use in Your Writing

On the 34th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, Hilary is sharing the editing tips she applies to every author’s manuscript.

Sometimes, taking a peek into the inner mechanisms of the mind of someone doing a different job than you helps you do your job a little bit better. Here’s hoping this insight into the editing process helps you when you sit down and confront the blank page.

Remember these three tips and listen for even more. There’s a long list this go-round, so don’t skip a minute!

Check the order of the words in your sentences. Do you need to move anything around? What is describing the subject? Develop the ability to switch back and forth between reading perspectives. It’s easier than you think! Hilary tells you how 🙂 Don’t use ten-dollar words when a buck will do.

Apply these tactics as you create your masterpiece, but do make sure you get the writing done first before leaping into editing. The art of writing is free-flowing, so edit only when you are done expunging yourself of all your ink and ideas.

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance here → GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

Music Credits:

Happy Excited Intro 04 by TaigaSoundProd

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6802-happy-excited-intro-04

Bright Hopes Corporate by MusicLFiles

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6352-bright-hopes-corporate

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

—

This post was previously published on BOOKMARKPUB.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock