Educating the Educator: 3 Reasons Teachers Should Be Learners First

It may come as a surprise to some but school isn’t merely a place for children to learn, it’s also meant to be a space for teachers to constantly reflect, evolve and stay current with the research and methodologies in the space of teaching and learning.

Over the past century, while most fields have drastically changed, education continues to remain in essence what it was — often following the model of the teacher in front of the class, delivering lessons to students sitting passively in rows and digesting the information being imparted. What we really need, however, is an approach that addresses the current needs of students.

For example, with the evolution of technology, students today no longer need to remember and regurgitate volumes of information, instead, they need the skills to analyse the information.

Today, more than ever, our education system needs to prepare students with the ability to think, problem-solve, be creative, collaborate and be the innovators of tomorrow. We need an education system and educators who intentionally plan for these key skills to develop in our students.

Training early childhood educators:

When it comes to early childhood education, the significance of informed teachers is magnified because an educator is one of the key, if not the most important, adults in a young child’s life. Hence, an urgent need exists to ensure early childhood educators are well-informed on child development and that their practices are in sync with the pedagogy of early learning.

In the Indian context particularly, a B.Ed. training remains insufficient in equipping potential teachers. Also, once in the system, schools need to ensure that teachers are supported and given the tools to make learning meaningful and joyful for children.

In this article, I will highlight the reasons that schools or educators must invest in teacher training and professional growth. I also share recommendations for some early childhood training programs that offer excellent training.

1. Understand child behaviour:

Educators need to have the emotional awareness, understanding, and patience to work harmoniously with all children. Teachers need to be sensitive and mindful of the language they use with and around children.

A social experiment on adult-child communication showed that 80% of the language adults use with children is in the form of commands. Teachers are not only members of the school system for children but are also key players of their social fabric. A teacher’s language and interaction can make all the difference in children’s behaviour.

Since young children learn to emulate, a kind, resilient, and authentic teacher will nurture similar qualities in their students.

Teacher training and upskilling are, hence, vital to understanding how children absorb information and emotions while also opening the possibility for teachers to reflect on their own emotions and traits. A carefully curated training program will also help an educator suspend unconscious biases and develop a healthy understanding of the image of a child.

2. Learn innovative teaching methods:

A successful education system motivates its educators to be lifelong learners. Imparting textbook knowledge cannot suffice as education.

When it comes to early childhood education, educators must be intentional, as they are responsible for nurturing children’s sense of curiosity, wonder and creativity — their inherent foundation for learning. To do so, an educator must be adept at teaching methods that are innovative and help children learn in a natural and joyous way.

Whether it is facilitating numeracy and literacy through blocks, stories, and music or providing a rich sensory environment, an intentional educator strives to facilitate a child’s learning by curating diverse learning experiences that children enjoy and look forward to.

Language should be facilitated through reading aloud stories, music and movement, role-playing, and leading with statements of facts instead of the language of command. At Learning Matters, where we dedicate a separate vertical to Teaching and Learning, where we conduct regular workshops for educators.

3. Collaborate with children:

An educator’s role is not to simply teach. As an educator, one is a role model and an influencer. Teachers, therefore, should have the skills and personality that motivate children.

Whether within the classroom or outdoors, children should feel invigorated to channel their natural tendencies of curiosity, confidence and sharpness. A successful educator will always be able to observe and nudge children to think independently and engage.

To do so, an educator should have an understanding of the benefits of self-directed play, knowledge on child development and awareness of age-appropriate practices that support children.

A teacher who is an effective storyteller will engage children through their voice modulation, will read books, and enact stories. A teacher who can think quickly on their feet will encourage children to problem-solve independently and creatively while supporting them. A teacher who doesn’t hesitate to explore the unknown and think creatively will inspire children to think in creative ways.

Most importantly, the teacher will follow the child’s lead without casting their shadow over children’s thinking. Quality teacher training will help teachers establish harmonious and joyful classrooms.

So, how do we get there?

The intrinsic motivation to learn and grow needs to come from individual educators. I do believe that working with young children is a calling and not a job.

Today, fortunately, technology has given us access to the best of the best while sitting at home. This article would be incomplete without me sharing a few tried-and-tested early childhood programs that help cross the bridge to becoming an exemplary educator.

While today, there are several excellent professional books, here are some online resources that I recommend:

