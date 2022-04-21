Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Education and Income

Education and Income

The single most important factor driving urban economic success is the educational attainment of a city’s population.

by Leave a Comment

By Joe Cortright

The single most important factor driving urban economic success is the educational attainment of a city’s population.  Statistically, educational attainment–summarized by the fraction of the adult population with a four-year college degree–explains roughly 60 percent of the variation in per capita incomes among large U.S. metropolitan areas.  No other single factor comes close.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This chart is the first, most important thing to remember about urban economic development in the 21st century:  if you want high incomes, you need to have a high level of skills.  Cities with poorly educated populations will find it difficult to raise living standards in a world where productivity and pay depend increasingly on knowledge.

Data for this chart are drawn from the American Community Survey (educational attainment) and from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (per capita income).  The four-year college attainment rate is a proxy for the overall skill level of the population.

 

This post was previously published on CITYOBSERVATORY.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About City Observatory

City Observatory is a website and think tank devoted to data-driven analysis of cities and the policies that shape them.

The website will feature posts that tackle misconceptions about cities, break down the latest urban research, and highlight the innovative ideas that strengthen our communities.

The site will cover topics such as transportation, housing, gentrification, place making, economic opportunity, and industry clusters. Core topics will be addressed in issue “cards” that will be updated on a consistent basis to reflect the latest data and research.

Periodically, the site will feature in-depth research report and papers on urban policy topics like crime in cities, traffic congestion, neighborhood change, and migration. City Observatory is based in Portland, Oregon—a city synonymous with creative urban thinking—but our vision is nationwide in scope, looking at the best ideas for promoting city success, wherever they originate.

Read more about the inspiration for the site and what you can expect here: Welcome to City Observatory!

City Observatory is supported in part by the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and was founded with support from Knight Foundation. It is run by Joe Cortright, an urban economist and opinion leader.

City Observatory’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

City Observatory Contributors

Joe Cortright

Joe Cortright is President and principal economist of Impresa, a consulting firm specializing in regional economic analysis, innovation and industry clusters. Over the past two decades he has specialized in urban economies developing the City Vitals framework with CEOs for Cities, and developing the city dividends concept.

Joe’s work casts a light on the role of knowledge-based industries in shaping regional economies. Prior to starting Impresa, Joe served for 12 years as the Executive Officer of the Oregon Legislature’s Trade and Economic Development Committee. When he’s not crunching data on cities, you’ll usually find him playing petanque, the French cousin of bocce.

Joe can be found at jcortright[at]cityobservatory[dot]org

Daniel Kay Hertz

Daniel Kay Hertz is completing his graduate studies at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. He has written about urban demographics, neighborhood change, housing policy, and public transit for the Washington Post, CityLab, Next City, and other publications, as well as on his personal blog. If you come over for dinner, he’ll make you ravioli from scratch.

Daniel can be found at dkhertz[at]cityobservatory[dot]org

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x