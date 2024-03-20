Email Mini-Course Aims to Educate First-Time Homebuyers

By Chris Green, The Journal

March tends to mark an uptick in home buying activity in the Wichita area, with sales typically peaking in May, June, July and August.

With housing in shorter supply, buying a home in the Wichita area looks different these days than it did even just five years ago. Listings are down and there are fewer sales.

The average sale price has jumped from $154,000 in 2018 to $228,000 last year, according to home sales statistics collected by the Center for Real Estate at Wichita State University.

Homes used to sit on the market for an average of 42 days. Last year, they sold, on the average, in half that time.

Such trends might make purchasing a home even more intimidating for a first-time homebuyer. In hopes of helping novices prepare for a competitive market, the Wichita Journalism Collaborative is publishing an email mini-course this month that explains the basics of buying a home.

Written by Sarah Beauchamp, the WJC’s intern last fall, the course is broken down into four parts – preparing to buy a house, house shopping, closing and what to expect in homeownership. The series leans heavily on advice from Kati Harper, a real estate agent for 16 years, and Chris Wolgamott, a financial counselor with Meritrust Credit Union. Sarah Bosworth with Farha Home Trends provides advice on remodeling.

The course also features photography by Selena Favela of first-time homebuyers Marco and Lauren Luna, who closed on their first home at the end of February in Mulvane.

Sign up for the course at https://wichitajournalism.org/newsletters/.

Subscribers will receive one email a week over the next four weeks as they learn about the basics of purchasing a home and maintaining it as an investment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This article first appeared on KLC Journal and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

Previously Published on journalistsresource.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash