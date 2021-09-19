Embracing Autumn, Embracing Change

What a difference a year makes. In Summer 2021, we returned to gatherings and vacations, and more activities with family and friends. Vaccinations brought a new sense of freedom, albeit with continued caution around the delta variant of COVID. As we round the corner into Fall, we can adopt strategies to manage the transition, take the time to reset, and look forward to the future with ease and flow. With a few simple strategies, you can welcome Autumn with enthusiasm.

Perhaps the end of Summer doesn’t mark a significant, traumatic transition for you, but it provides practice in the skill of managing change which can be applied to other transitions. In the business book, Managing Transitions (1991), William Bridges describes three phases of transition: Endings, The Neutral Zone, and New Beginnings. The book is a widely used management approach to managing change, but its concepts are applicable in everyday life.

Endings

All transitions begin with an ending. At the end of summer, acknowledge the things that you’ll miss: beach days, long bouts of daylight, outdoor activities, connecting with family and friends, vacations. If you’ve had a great time, take a moment to accept the sense of loss that comes with the inevitable change of the calendar. Fully experience the emotions that arise when you consider the change. Activities that can help with this include journaling, meditation, visualization, and gratitude work. The link between gratitude, joy, and well-being has been well documented, and what better way to commemorate the end of something special.

The Neutral Zone

Autumn “officially” begins on September 22nd this year, and during this “in-between” phase you might experience some mental fatigue as your brain works to readjust to new routines and external demands. During this time, create space to plan and re-evaluate your priorities. This is a great time to reconnect with your core values and become ruthless with what you allow to claim your time.

Sure, there might be real demands that warrant your attention, but don’t be afraid to deny others the right to define what’s important for you. If you need help clarifying your values, a life coach can be a great resource.

“And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened.”― Raquel Franco

New Beginnings

Looking strictly at the calendar, Autumn represents the beginning of the holiday season and the opportunity for making new memories. From choosing the next Halloween costume to planning a festive Thanksgiving feast, families get the opportunity to create lasting moments of togetherness and happiness. Take time to imagine the scene and take in the smells of the holidays.

Literature provides a great deal of context around the changing of seasons with metaphorical comparisons to the seasons of life. Autumn signifies maturity and ripeness, and it provides the opportunity for a reset and reevaluation of our goals and passions.

Autumn is a great time to review the resolutions that you set at the beginning of the year and fine-tune, change or abandon them. It’s a great time to resolve to finish the year strong.

. . .

Admittedly, as a California native, our seasonal shifts aren’t particularly dramatic, but I’ve always loved the long days of Summer. To me, there’s nothing like a sun that sets after 8:00 pm. After living through several summers, I’ve learned to embrace the joys and variety that come with all of life’s seasons as opportunities to grow.

. . .

Photo credit: Pexels