We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Emerging Standards for Using LLMs Like ChatGPT in Research Publications

Emerging Standards for Using LLMs Like ChatGPT in Research Publications

The journal Nature, and all other Springer Nature titles, have updated their Guide to Authors with rules for using LLMs like ChatGPT when writing research articles for the publication. To summarize, the rules say:

1. DO NOT list the LLM as an author, and

2. DO describe how you used the LLM in a Methods, Acknowledgments, or other appropriate section.

With a journal as prestigious as Nature having established formal guidelines, I expect other journals will adopt similar rules relatively quickly.

It’s interesting to see how different fields are grappling with the different issues raised by LLMs. As I wrote in my most recent post, the US Copyright Office has stated that works created by generative AI are not eligible for copyright protection because copyright is reserved for “‘the fruits of intellectual labor’ that ‘are founded in the creative powers of the [human] mind.’” In refusing to list an LLM as an author or co-author on a research article, Nature takes a different approach, explaining, “any attribution of authorship carries with it accountability for the work, and AI tools cannot take such responsibility.”

 

 

This post was previously published on opencontent.org and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About David Wiley

Hello! I'm David. Welcome to my little corner of the web.

I'm the Chief Academic Officer of Lumen Learning, a company dedicated to increasing student success, reinvigorating pedagogy, and improving the affordability of education using a combination of open educational resources, learning analytics, continuous improvement, and professional development. I am actively involved in a number of efforts to improve education. I was born and grew up in West Virginia. I'm an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two-year mission in Fukuoka, Japan. I currently live in West Virginia with my wife and three of our five children. I enjoy hiking, running, amateur radio, listening to and making music, reading, and playing basketball.

