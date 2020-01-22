Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Empathy, Connection, and Lessons From the Intersection of Despair

Empathy, Connection, and Lessons From the Intersection of Despair

The Own Your Truth Podcast: Liz Scott

by

There is no finish line where we spike the ball and do the victory dance. We are all a work in progress. There’s always something to learn about yourself.”  –Liz Scott

This was an excerpt from an original essay by Liz Scott, a psychologist with over 40 years of experience and the author of This Never Happened, an absolutely heart wrenching memoir about her childhood journey with narcissistic parents, and her relentless search for the truth, for belonging, and a deeper understanding of her own life.

Liz Scott is an extraordinary woman who had arrived at the intersection of despair and made a conscious choice to live a full life.

This interview is a deep dive into what it means to take an unflinching look at ourselves and our history, in order to create change.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

