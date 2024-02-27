Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Empathy Is Not a Weakness

Empathy Is Not a Weakness

In this episode, we discuss the concept of using empathy in your personal life AND in business.

by Leave a Comment

Our guest is Loren Sanders, author of the book Empathy Is Not A Weakness: And Other Stories from The Edge”. In this episode, we discuss the concept of using empathy in your personal life AND in business. And yes, you can use empathy to be a better leader. Sounds like an oxymoron, right? But as Loren points out, companies in which people feel seen and heard tend to be highly successful. Go figure.

Click here for the Episode Transcript

Tune in for this delicious conversation about Empathy, leadership, being empathic and more:

  • Expectations around self-awareness
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Empathy vs Empathic
  • Ruinous Empathy (yowza!)

Books mentioned:

Minda Harts – The Memo

Francine Parham – Please Sit Over There

One of my favorite quotes: 

People, in general, want accountability. They want people to be held accountable. But a lot of times, we want everybody else to be held accountable, but we don’t want to be held accountable. So if you’re over here thinking, Okay, I know all these people who aren’t self-aware, maybe it’s time to take a look at yourself, maybe you are exhausted, maybe you’re hangry, maybe you need a nap. If we’re blaming everybody else, for everything else, that’s a good indicator that we aren’t self-aware, that we’re taking on this victim mentality. And feeling like everything happens to us. Those are all indicators that we may need to take a deeper look inside.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More about Loren:

Loren is a professional synergist who focuses on building better teams and better outcomes. Her passion is focused on leveraging knowledge and connecting people to create solutions. She is motivational, inspirational, and intuitive. Her approach consists of identifying goals and talents, isolating opportunities for growth; guiding people to realizations, and helping people create action plans for change. She is on a mission to rid the world of toxic work environments and toxic leaders.

Loren365.com

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

 

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Mia Voss

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x