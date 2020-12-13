Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / End of Year Gratitude

End of Year Gratitude

Be thankful. Things could be worse.

by Leave a Comment

  1. The bittersweet opportunity to cook bacon and eggs (and the fluffiest pancakes) for my family on Sunday mornings.
  2. Living with my dad again in a house full of guitars.
  3. Snuggling with my kids in bed on a Tuesday night while watching Wall-E and eating a massive bowl of buttery popcorn.
  4. Every day, getting to choose how I’m going to handle my pain, what I’m going to do with it (after I let myself feel it), and how much I’m going to let that pain transform me.
  5. All the field workers who bust their asses to sell a few boxes of strawberries for some cash to feed their families. (Tus fresas son deliciosas!)
  6. Bakery-fresh pumpkin rolls and, yep, you guessed it, a hot cup of joe.
  7. Second chances.
  8. A toasty place in November to warm my heart and lick my wounds safely.
  9. Waking up next to my daughter’s beautiful sleepy face and remembering my “Why.”
  10. You.
  11. My son telling me that he loves me before I can say it first.
  12. Dancing with my kids to “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice and laughing our heads off.
  13. The most affordable rent I could ever have hoped for at this shitty time in my life.
  14. Hot showers and extra blankets.
  15. Amazon Prime.
  16. Pumpkin pie.
  17. My overwhelmingly supportive cycling-enthusiastic friends.
  18. Taking the high road. (once again)
  19. My buttery and bright Orangewood guitar.
  20. The unbelievable opportunities that have presented themselves post-divorce.
  21. The fiery courageousness coursing through my veins when I (finally) stand up for myself.
  22. Hearty home-cooked meals in my belly and sharing a home with my Mom and Dad again (especially when my heart is heavy with sadness from missing my kids.)
  23. Making breakfast for dinner.
  24. Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley for the love, magic, and pain relief they contributed to the world.
  25. Making love to lots of different people. (Better late than never, hey-oh!)
  26. Not having the Corona Virus.
  27. My schoolmates.
  28. A dependable little car with superb gas-milage. (a.k.a — “Ol’ Faithful”)
  29. Cooking dinner (pork Chili Verde with beans and rice) for my Mama on my late grandmother’s birthday. (because she’s still here, and I still can.)
  30. Watching Toy Story (yep, the original) with my baby boy and reminiscing together after his sister goes to sleep.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Divina Grey

I love to write about my feelings on relationships & motherhood, be grateful, sing & play guitar, & drink coffee in my underwear. [email protected] / Medium.com/@divinasrelease / Twitter @divina_grey

