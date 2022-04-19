Get Daily Email
Engineering Africa's Banana Future

Engineering Africa’s Banana Future

Uganda is among the top banana-producing countries in the world, and is home to the much-loved matoke banana — also known as the East African highland banana.

Engineering Africa’s banana future


Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed

Season 2, Episode 6

Uganda is among the top banana-producing countries in the world, and is home to the much-loved matoke banana — also known as the East African highland banana. But the matoke, along with many of the other banana varieties that are native to Sub-Saharan Africa, is under threat from diseases and pests.

This is where Priver Namanya Bwesigye comes in. This week on Africa Science Focus, reporter Halima Athumani finds out how Namanya and her banana research team at the National Agricultural Research Organisation are working to protect Uganda’s bananas, and the vital nutrition that they provide.

Music:

“Adding the Sun” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), License: By  4.0 License, Music promoted by The Free Cat

“By Grace” By Podington Bear, (Inspiring), License: NonCommercial 3.0 International License 

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

Learn more about Priver Namanya Bwesigye’s career

Carnegie

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

This post was previously published on scidev.net

***

Photo credit: pxfuel

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

