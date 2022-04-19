Engineering Africa’s banana future
Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed
Season 2, Episode 6
Uganda is among the top banana-producing countries in the world, and is home to the much-loved matoke banana — also known as the East African highland banana. But the matoke, along with many of the other banana varieties that are native to Sub-Saharan Africa, is under threat from diseases and pests.
This is where Priver Namanya Bwesigye comes in. This week on Africa Science Focus, reporter Halima Athumani finds out how Namanya and her banana research team at the National Agricultural Research Organisation are working to protect Uganda’s bananas, and the vital nutrition that they provide.
Music:
“Adding the Sun” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), License: By 4.0 License, Music promoted by The Free Cat
“By Grace” By Podington Bear, (Inspiring), License: NonCommercial 3.0 International License
Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.
Learn more about Priver Namanya Bwesigye’s career
This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
You might also like
[related-articles]
This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.
—
This post was previously published on scidev.net and under a Creative Commons Attribution License.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: pxfuel