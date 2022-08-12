What Makes a Bad Book

On the 42nd episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about writing horror! No, we’re not, but we might as well be since our topic is what makes a horrifically bad book.

As an author, you never want to create a book that will fall into this category. So, here are three elements to avoid to ensure you are putting out your best work:

Continuity errors – For instance, a character can’t be in two places at once. Don’t rush the ending – As much time as you spend crafting your plot, stories, and formatting, that’s what the ending (and your reader) deserves! Mismatched formatting – You are not knitting together a patchwork quilt. If you don’t know the rules of formatting, don’t attempt it yourself. Hire a professional. Readers slam shut books that make them wonder about their quality.

This episode is chock full of a bunch of tips to remember and apply; it might feel a little like drinking from a fire hose. Put in the time to learn the best practices of the craft. Dip your toes in, then wade out until the water hits your middle. After that, when you get your bearings, dive in. Do it again and again and again. That’s how you improve and become a writing master.

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance here → GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

—

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock