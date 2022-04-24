Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Learning in the Everyday – NSW Dept. of Education Podcast, Episode 1

Learning in the Everyday – NSW Dept. of Education Podcast, Episode 1

This episode focusses on recognising the learning that comes from the activities and routines that parents and families do every day.

by Leave a Comment

 

Learning every day in every way through play introduces a series of podcasts about how children learn so much through everyday experiences and through play. Learning is not only happening when children are attending preschool, school or early childhood centres. This episode focusses on recognising the learning that comes from the activities and routines that parents and families do every day.

Jacqui and Therese

Read the transcript of Learning in the everyday.

This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About NSW Department of Education

The purpose of the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Education is to prepare young people for rewarding lives as engaged citizens in a complex and dynamic society. Children, young people and adult learners are at the centre of all our decision-making.

We respect and value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First Nation Peoples.

We ensure young children get the best start in life by supporting and regulating the early childhood education and care sector.
We are the largest provider of public education in Australia with responsibility for delivering high-quality public education to two-thirds of the NSW student population. We also work closely with the non-government school sector to ensure the delivery of a high-quality and equitable education for all students.

We build pathways for lifelong learning, and support the delivery of a skilled and employable workforce for NSW through vocational education and training and higher education.

Website: https://education.nsw.gov.au/

The New South Wales Department of Education licenses its content under a Creative Commons License.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x