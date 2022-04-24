Learning in the Everyday – NSW Dept. of Education Podcast, Episode 1

Learning every day in every way through play introduces a series of podcasts about how children learn so much through everyday experiences and through play. Learning is not only happening when children are attending preschool, school or early childhood centres. This episode focusses on recognising the learning that comes from the activities and routines that parents and families do every day.
Jacqui and Therese
Read the transcript of Learning in the everyday.
This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.
