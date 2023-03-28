Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Living Organ Donation

Living Organ Donation

Tune in to hear Colleen’s personal story & also find out how to be a living organ donor.

by

 

Guest Colleen Hjort-Frederiksen is a Living Donor Support Manager with The National Kidney Foundation AND a Living Kidney Donor. Tune in to hear Colleen’s personal story & also find out how to be a Living Organ Donor.

Accessibility Transcript – Episode 76

Want to know more about living donation? Check out the NKF website: https://www.kidney.org/transplantation

If you’re currently testing to donate or are a kidney patient interested in a peer mentor OR if you’ve donated or are a kidney patient interested in being a peer mentor, they can check out the NKF PEERS webpage with link to register here: https://www.kidney.org/peers

Reach out to Colleen directly! [email protected]

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

***

Photo credit: Mia Voss

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

