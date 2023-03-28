Living Organ Donation

Guest Colleen Hjort-Frederiksen is a Living Donor Support Manager with The National Kidney Foundation AND a Living Kidney Donor. Tune in to hear Colleen’s personal story & also find out how to be a Living Organ Donor.
Accessibility Transcript – Episode 76
Want to know more about living donation? Check out the NKF website: https://www.kidney.org/transplantation
If you’re currently testing to donate or are a kidney patient interested in a peer mentor OR if you’ve donated or are a kidney patient interested in being a peer mentor, they can check out the NKF PEERS webpage with link to register here: https://www.kidney.org/peers
Reach out to Colleen directly! [email protected]
Photo credit: Mia Voss