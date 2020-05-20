Evolved Man Series: Dr. Armen Henderson

Welcome to the Evolving Man Project’s Evolved Man Series, where we highlight individuals that embody what it means to be an evolved man—famous and non-famous men alike. The world needs to know their stories and deeds.

This week’s honor goes to the internal medicine physician, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Miami, and organizer with Dream Defenders, Dr. Armen Henderson.

Dr. Henderson is a university professor and medical doctor in the city of Miami. He volunteers with an organization called the Dream Defenders. Dr. Henderson was inspired by the tragic and untimely death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 to commit himself to public service and started volunteering after finishing his residency.

During the COVID19 pandemic, Dr. Henderson has dedicated himself to protecting public health. By offering his medical expertise to serve Miami’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless. This community is at-risk for catching this disease. The unhoused don’t have the luxury of social distancing or the ability to shelter at-home.

Dr. Henderson knows how the plight of Miami’s sizable homeless population connects the lack of will by the state to address the needs and human dignity of the most disenfranchised.

“So we’ve been going out as an act of civil disobedience to feed the homeless, to provide them with socks and toiletries and sanitizer and masks, because during a public health crisis like this, the homeless population should be the population that you pay the most attention to. And the county organizations that are supposed to protect and provide for these organizations just are not doing enough and much of anything at all.”

Recently Dr. Henderson was targeted by the Miami police department while preparing for supplies for another community service event. He was handcuffed and verbally abused in front of his own home. The arresting officer didn’t follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing or wearing any protective gear.

The Miami PD is currently investigating the situation, and Dr. Henderson is demanding an apology from the city. Even though all this, Dr. Henderson continues his work serving the community and being committed to justice in the face of gross injustice. He continues to provide a COVID19 test for the less fortunate among us. Here is Dr. Armen Henderson in his own words:

“Just test everybody, especially people who are vulnerable,” … “These people are the most vulnerable. They’re also at highest risk for getting the virus and for spreading it.”

We at the Evolving Man Project wish Dr. Henderson continued success in the future and stand in solidarity with him. Homelessness and poverty are a shame of our nation. Housing is not only important, but it is a human right!

Men and women like Dr. Henderson show the best of humanity in the worse of times. We honor Dr. Armen Henderson in our Evolved Man Series.

Originally published on Evolving Man Project. Reprinted with permission.

