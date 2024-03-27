Today I want to speak toward you expanding your capacity to receive!

Once you’re clear on what you were doing to hold back your miracles and blessings, how you have consciously and unconsciously been stepping out of alignment by not being totally CLEAR on what you want, what your vision is, what you get to DECLARE to the world, that I truly desire in my life that gets to now show up.

The next piece on this is to EXPAND your capacity to receive.

It’s pretty simple, if you are unable to receive then whatever it is that you desire for will not be able to flow in.

It’s what we believe we are worthy and deserving of that actually shows up.

Whatever is happening in your physical reality right now, you can look at and say, “This is everything that I have thus far had the capacity to receive.”

Yes, the great stuff and the not so great stuff.

If there is a goal/desire that has not yet showed up, then chances are you just have not had the capacity to receive it.

All of our visions, dreams, goals and desire are JUST ENERGY.

Just like you and I are just energy.

Love is energy.

Money is energy.

Anything we want to manifest, anything, and I mean anything is just energy.

Here is where so many people stumble and even fall into doubt that manifesting works or is a real thing. It’s the thought that if everything is just energy and energy around us all the time, then why is what I am wanting not showing up?

It’s because often, our vessel or container is not large enough to hold or catch the energy, embody it and allow it to manifest.

Right now, you may be thinking, “Well that’s great, but HOW do I increase my capacity to receive what I want?”

So here is your how…

That vision that you have for your life, that you are now so clear on, you just need to focus on it and look at it and start seeing it in your now. As though it already is. The feelings and actions that you would have when it is fully realized, you must have right now. You need to look around your life and see it as though its already done.

From this space of it already being done, you need to ask yourself a very vital and important question: If that’s the reality, its already done, then from this place, what would my vision be?

What’s that next level vision?

Now, your mind might be saying, “But that’s my BIG VISION. I can’t think any bigger than that. I can’t see past that.”

But here is the thing you need to take away today, if you already have your big picture vision, maybe its that you want to manifest $200, 000 or the lover in your bed, or the optimal health, well if you already have it, then the reality is that you most likely are not going to be having a vision of creating this anymore. Because you have it. We as humans are never fulfilled or done, we are always going to want for more.

From this space of already having it, your mind will literally level up and have a new big vision or dream. And when this happens every aspect of you expands. Your vessel expands. Your capacity expands.

When we expand like this, your original big vision becomes an easy steppingstone to where you know you’re going to go. That next big vision.

Right now, I want you to feel into that. Think about it and ask yourself, if my big vision was already done, what would my new big vision be?

What would you be asking for?

What would you be meditating on and journaling about?

What would you be praying for?

And then you’re going to write it out as though its already done.

And take just 30 seconds or a miracle minute to feel into it fully as though it already just is. Make this vision clear and vibrant, so much so that you can barely tell the lines between right now in your life and it being your reality.

Share in the comments or a private DM with me on if it was hard for you to stretch to that new big vision?

What came up for you?

How did it feel when you broke through and allowed yourself to have it fully?

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

