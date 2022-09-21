Eyes Chico…They Never Lie

Love hurts, love grows.
Her eyes were so beautiful. It took my breath away when I looked at it.
From the first time I saw him until the last time I saw him, his gaze took my breath away.
But that’s what love is.. First love.
Surely there would be an end.
I am very happy now, I am with someone else, yes, but I learned a lot from him.
Thanks to him, maybe I am happy in my relationship now.
Maybe I am at peace now, thanks to the tears I shed for him.
I wish I didn’t say it, but it will always remain a question in me..
‘Would we have had a happy ending if we had continued?’
I will never know the answer to this question.
I loved him so much that I didn’t get jealous and upset when I saw someone else next to him.
I’m glad she’s happy.
Life is like that..
You teach him to laugh.
He laughs with someone else.
—
This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock