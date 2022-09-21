Get Daily Email
Eyes Chico…They Never Lie

Eyes Chico…They Never Lie

Life is like that.

by Leave a Comment

Love hurts, love grows.
Her eyes were so beautiful. It took my breath away when I looked at it.
From the first time I saw him until the last time I saw him, his gaze took my breath away.
But that’s what love is.. First love.
Surely there would be an end.
I am very happy now, I am with someone else, yes, but I learned a lot from him.
Thanks to him, maybe I am happy in my relationship now.
Maybe I am at peace now, thanks to the tears I shed for him.
I wish I didn’t say it, but it will always remain a question in me..
‘Would we have had a happy ending if we had continued?’
I will never know the answer to this question.
I loved him so much that I didn’t get jealous and upset when I saw someone else next to him.
I’m glad she’s happy.
Life is like that..
You teach him to laugh.
He laughs with someone else.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

About DearLove

I'm İrem. I live in istanbul and last week i opened a medium account for writing about relationships with using my old diary. i love to share my article with your publications, thank you

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@dear.mylove

