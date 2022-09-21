Eyes Chico…They Never Lie

Love hurts, love grows.

Her eyes were so beautiful. It took my breath away when I looked at it.

From the first time I saw him until the last time I saw him, his gaze took my breath away.

But that’s what love is.. First love.

Surely there would be an end.

I am very happy now, I am with someone else, yes, but I learned a lot from him.

Thanks to him, maybe I am happy in my relationship now.

Maybe I am at peace now, thanks to the tears I shed for him.

I wish I didn’t say it, but it will always remain a question in me..

‘Would we have had a happy ending if we had continued?’

I will never know the answer to this question.

I loved him so much that I didn’t get jealous and upset when I saw someone else next to him.

I’m glad she’s happy.

Life is like that..

You teach him to laugh.

He laughs with someone else.

—

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock