Faith Is Very Intangible

Dr. Lycka welcomes Christian author, Theologian and former Corporate Executive Bruce Hartman to the show today to talk about why he left the business world to take on a higher calling.

Bruce was once CFO for Fortune 500 companies like Footlocker and Yankee Candle. Now he counsels thousands of business people on how they can achieve similar goals. He says it’s not how much you make. It’s what you do with what you make that matters most. Is Jesus good for business? Yes! Tune in and find out why.

Guest Bio:

Bruce Hartman believes that Self-Worth Is More Important Than Net-Worth. So he left the corporate world after thirty-five years for a career in ministry. He has a Master of Divinity degree, and a Doctorate. He is not a traditional minister, but his unique blend of strategic acumen, combined with his belief in the Christian principles of integrity, has put him in a position where he can help people thrive in the modern marketplace and in daily life. Bruce believes there is a way to advance Christian values without having to compromise our intended purpose or personal integrity.

Guest Contact Info:

WEBSITE: https://brucelhartman.com/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Bruce_L_Hartman

LINKED IN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bhartman123/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BruceLHartmanMinistry/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bruce.l.hartman/

—

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

As a big thank you for listening to our podcast, we’d like to offer you a free copy of Dr. Lycka’s bestselling book. The show is built on “The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.” Get your free copy by clicking here: https://secretsbook.now.site/home

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

Subscribe to the show

We would be honored to have you subscribe to the show – you can subscribe to the podcast app on your mobile device.

—

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

—

Shutterstock image