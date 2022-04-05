Get Daily Email
Faith Is Very Intangible

Faith Is Very Intangible

How to Live a Fantastic Life with Dr. Allen Lycka

by

Dr. Lycka welcomes Christian author, Theologian and former Corporate Executive Bruce Hartman to the show today to talk about why he left the business world to take on a higher calling.

Bruce was once CFO for Fortune 500 companies like Footlocker and Yankee Candle. Now he counsels thousands of business people on how they can achieve similar goals. He says it’s not how much you make. It’s what you do with what you make that matters most. Is Jesus good for business? Yes! Tune in and find out why.

Guest Bio:

Bruce Hartman believes that Self-Worth Is More Important Than Net-Worth. So he left the corporate world after thirty-five years for a career in ministry. He has a Master of Divinity degree, and a Doctorate. He is not a traditional minister, but his unique blend of strategic acumen, combined with his belief in the Christian principles of integrity, has put him in a position where he can help people thrive in the modern marketplace and in daily life. Bruce believes there is a way to advance Christian values without having to compromise our intended purpose or personal integrity.

Guest Contact Info:

WEBSITE: https://brucelhartman.com/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Bruce_L_Hartman

LINKED IN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bhartman123/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BruceLHartmanMinistry/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bruce.l.hartman/

 

Thanks for listening to the show!

If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

As a big thank you for listening to our podcast, we'd like to offer you a free copy of Dr. Lycka's bestselling book. The show is built on "The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life." Get your free copy by clicking here: https://secretsbook.now.site/home

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show.

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter:  https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube:  https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Dr. Barry Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

