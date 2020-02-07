Fall in Love with Yourself! 

You can’t really love someone else unless you really love yourself first.

~Fred aka “Mr.” Rogers

Whether you are in a relationship, married, dating lots of people or you are single, it is a good idea to take yourself on a date! The more time you spend enjoying your own company, the more you will recognize how awesome you are! The frenetic pace of our lives does not encourage self-reflection and most of the answers we are seeking can be found by looking inward.

4 reasons to date yourself:

You can have a blast alone! If you typically resist the idea of having fun alone or think you need the company of others to enjoy activities, think again. It is a gift to yourself to do the things you enjoy. Take a walk, go to a movie, explore a museum, or go away for the weekend. Schedule it now and make it a priority. Happiness can be found inside of you! We have all heard the sayings “people don’t make us happy”, “money can’t buy happiness” and more, and like it or not, they are true. Dating yourself reminds you that happiness comes from within and it is your thoughts, responses and actions that determine your level of satisfaction. Learning to have fun with yourself is a gift to everyone around you too. If you have kids, family or friends they are learning by watching you. Model self-love by proudly announcing, “I am going on a date with myself”. Your partner or future partner will also appreciate knowing they are not responsible for making you happy. They will appreciate you taking the pressure off them. Discover or rediscover the activities that excite you. When you make time for yourself, you get to experiment with ideas, hobbies, foods and activities that interest you with no pressure of having to ensure someone else is enjoying it too. If you are not sure what to try, think back and try an activity you enjoyed in the past or ask someone to help you brainstorm new ideas. Become independent and self-reliant. Life is meant to be shared, but it is more satisfying when the people in your life expand you rather than complete you. Be whole by yourself and see others in your life as a value add. Wanting friends and relationships is healthy and natural, desperately needing them (not so much). When you make time to be alone, you grow and create the results you want to see in yourself and with others.

If you’re not sold yet…think about it like this: You are your greatest asset and no matter where you go, there you are!

Loving yourself and knowing what makes you happy helps you regulate your emotions and your response to life’s ups and downs. Having one or more go-to habits is a healthy way of coping with stress. Healthy relationships of all kinds include together time and alone time.

Be the kind of person who does alone time really well and ironically, others will flock to you.

