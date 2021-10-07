Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Feeding My Grief: Healing With Bagley Street Enchiladas

Feeding My Grief: Healing With Bagley Street Enchiladas

by

 

Love is complicated, isn’t it? I miss my father’s laugh and smile, his singing, all those things that comfort me when I reflect on my own life as a father. I don’t miss the fear of him, his fury and depths of anger as he lashed out against the world, against flesh, against the gravel and potholes of all those sidestreets of Southwest Detroit.

Photo credit: Author

I need to remember my father, so I carefully tend to the in-tact, loving memories I have, like those few precious flowers clinging to life in my pitiful late summer garden; but, it seems cruel, somehow, to tend to the good while still suffering the fallout of the bad.

Enchiladas con mole with arroz and refried beans! ( Memories taste good) [Photo credit: Author]

I have no answers. I keep writing to help make sense of what happened back there in the ‘60’s, 70’s, 80’s and ‘90’s of Detroit’s ever-changing southwest neighborhood. Is it wrong to keep going back to my favorite Mexican bakeries to taste my past, to get closer to the smell of my childhood? I visit Los Galanes restaurant on Bagley and each time I order the enchiladas con mole, I want to cry. A quiet, restrained, muted cry. And I continue eating, alone, at the table-for -two near the front window overlooking the view of La Gloria Bakery, another culinary curio of my crazy Mexican life thinking Dad’s going to walk by the window any minute and catch site of me, nod his head and smile.

Dad and Ceci [Photo credit: Author]

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Ruben Mauricio

Being raised in a mainly Mexican neighborhood with a dark brown Dad and a very white Mom makes for some good neighborhood gossip or at least contributes to some widespread cultural confusion among the locals. Everyone wants to be the one who figures you out, right? I think we should head back to the very beginning and see how this multi-culti mix had it’s origins.

Read my work on Medium.com.

