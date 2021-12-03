Get Daily Email
Feeding the Creativity Furnace

Feeding the Creativity Furnace

Keep the ideas coming when you need a push of inspiration.

My creativity for writing comes from many places. When I’m in the middle of a project I find it easy to continue. All I need to do is to start reading where I left off and I usually am excited to get started again. Sometimes I start by editing and before I know it, I’m writing and have added more content.

Other times, when I’ve just ended a project, it’s harder to start up a new one. That’s when I need a little push. Here a few places I look when I need a little inspiration:

  • “Creative scraps” – When I’m out and about or just during the course of my day when I hear or see something that catches my eye out of the ordinary, I write it down. These could be an overheard phrase, something funny, beautiful, sad, or strange in my environment. I heard an author once say these are the gifts we are given as writers and we can’t let them
    go unnoticed. I carry a notebook in my purse and when I don’t have that I scribble on whatever piece of paper I do have, a notebook in a work meeting, a receipt, or voice recording on my phone.
  • Put the scraps where I’ll find them –I have a Word document on my computer that houses many of these little scraps. I add it to the list when I remember or have time. I save them on my desktop in a place I call “Writing Starts”. That way when I am ready to write and I can’t think of what I want to write, I have a list of my own prompts to start from.
  • I find other prompts – Some of my favorite prompts have come from Natalie Goldberg’s An Old Friend From Far Away. For a while, I did one page a night from that book. I also sign up for challenges like this one with DIYMFA to get a kickstart when I need it.
  • I write in spurts – I have not done them for a while, but sometimes I do Morning Pages from Julie Cameron’s The Artist’s Way. Other times I’ll write every day after work or some other time of day. After a while I will read through these pages and use the information that I find interesting, sometimes just a couple words or phrases, to start new work.
  • I save everything – I save all the pieces I write no matter how bad I think they are. I never know when I might come back to it for an idea.
  • I look for themes – I look at contests, anthologies, and literary magazines for the themes of their submissions. When I find one that interests me, I either start a new piece on it, or find one of the others written above (see I save everything) and expand on it.

 

Previously published on catherinelanser.com

 

Shutterstock

About Catherine Lanser

Catherine Lanser is a writer from Madison, Wis. She has lived in the Midwest her whole life and writes about life there and growing up as the baby of nine. She recently completed her first full-length memoir about how she learned we are all worth more than our weaknesses, told through the lens of her brain tumor and her father's stroke.

