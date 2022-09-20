Get Daily Email
Feel Them Pulling Away? Avoid This Mistake [Video]

Feel Them Pulling Away? Avoid This Mistake [Video]

"You meet someone and you feel something that maybe you haven’t felt in a while you feel attracted you feel connected and the best Part is they feel the same way"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
does this sound like a familiar story to
0:01
you
0:02
you meet someone and you feel something
0:05
that maybe you haven’t felt in a while
0:08
you feel attracted
0:10
you feel connected and
0:13
the best part is
0:14
they feel the same way
0:16
and then
0:18
just as you’re allowing your hopes to
0:21
run away with themselves you’re
0:22
beginning to think about what this could
0:24
mean you start to feel that person pull
0:27
away their energy changes maybe their
0:30
communication becomes less consistent
0:32
maybe their responses to you get shorter
0:34
maybe they stop saying some of the
0:37
intense things that they were saying in
0:40
the beginning those things that stoked
0:42
your hope in the first place the things
0:45
that got you all excited
0:48
they stopped saying
0:52
it leaves us wondering what on earth
0:54
went wrong when everything seemed to be
0:57
going so right now
0:59
i want to talk about one of the
1:00
potential reasons that it happened that
1:03
they went cold
1:05
and i also want to talk about
1:07
the biggest mistake that we tend to make
1:10
when this happens people pull away
1:13
oftentimes
1:14
because
1:16
they have sensed something in us
1:19
that is trying too hard that has made
1:23
them too important
1:25
too quickly and one of the negative
1:27
effects of this is that someone begins
1:30
to feel that
1:31
we’ve made up our minds about them and
1:33
who they are and how valuable they
1:35
should be in our lives
1:37
before they’ve really earned it and when
1:39
we do that and when they sense that our
1:41
value goes down because they ask
1:42
themselves the question why am i so
1:44
important to this person so quickly
1:46
what’s going on with them that i have
1:48
suddenly become so valuable in their
1:50
life even though a they don’t know me
1:53
that well
1:54
and b i haven’t actually done that much
1:56
for them it’s not like i’ve invested a
1:58
ton into their life so why am i suddenly
2:01
so important
2:02
and when someone feels that
2:04
and your value goes down there’s that
2:06
combination of your value has gone down
2:09
to that person
2:10
but you also now feel very intense to
2:13
that person and so they start
2:15
to pull back
2:17
now on to the mistake that we often make
2:21
when we feel someone pull away because
2:23
we’ve made this person so important
2:26
what kicks in when they pull away
2:29
is a fight instinct i am going to fight
2:32
for this i’m going to go out my way to
2:35
try to keep
2:36
this because it’s really valuable and
2:39
it’s really important now why have we
2:41
made it so valuable and so important
2:43
number one a scarcity mindset if we
2:45
don’t meet anyone we like very often if
2:48
we feel like love is really elusive
2:50
then if we even get a taste
2:53
of being with somebody we’ll do anything
2:56
to keep it number two impatience
3:00
we want the result today we don’t want
3:02
to wait another year or five years or
3:05
more we want it today so if it feels
3:07
like it’s right in front of us
3:09
i’ll do anything i have to to keep it
3:11
and number three low self-esteem
3:14
we don’t believe in our own value this
3:16
is a really interesting one
3:19
because
3:20
what happens when we find ourselves
3:23
fighting for someone who is pulling away
3:25
from us
3:26
is by definition we have devalued
3:29
ourselves
3:31
and overvalued them and what they bring
3:34
to the table let’s try and experiment
3:36
for a moment pause this video for a
3:38
moment when i say this and just write
3:40
down
3:41
what it is
3:42
you are attracted to in this person and
3:45
be really honest about this don’t write
3:47
answers that sound good write the truth
3:50
what is it about this person that you’re
3:52
drawn to
3:55
now pay attention to your answer because
3:58
often the answers are very revealing
4:00
about something that we are overvaluing
4:03
if you wrote down
4:04
they’re really attractive
4:07
if you wrote down their confidence the
4:10
connection you feel with them or if you
4:13
had trouble writing something down
4:15
because you’re like
4:16
i i guess it’s it’s hard to explain i i
4:19
just
4:21
i don’t know there’s just something
4:22
about them pay very close attention to
4:24
these things
4:26
because none of them are qualities
4:30
that make someone an amazing partner i
4:32
shared the stage not too long ago with
4:34
my dear friend dr rahmani and she said
4:37
anytime someone says to her there’s just
4:41
something about him
4:44
she starts to see alarm bells because as
4:46
she describes it that is the definition
4:49
of a trauma bond you’re not actually
4:51
attracted to them because they have
4:54
wonderful relationship traits that would
4:56
make them a great partner or do make
4:58
them a great partner you’re attracted to
5:00
them because of some ethereal hard to
5:03
put your finger on feeling
5:06
that compels you
5:08
to keep trying what are the qualities
5:10
that make someone a great partner
5:13
kindness empathy compassion they show up
5:16
for me they’re reliable they’re
5:18
consistent they’re a great communicator
5:21
they’re honest trustworthy they’re a
5:23
great teammate they care about my day
5:26
and the challenges in my life and want
5:28
to support me in those those are the
5:30
kinds of qualities that make for a great
5:33
relationship but those are rarely the
5:36
things people describe when they say why
5:38
they can’t get someone off their mind
5:40
why they’re so attracted to that person
5:42
why they decided they were the right
5:44
person remember none of the things
5:47
like charisma confidence boldness sex
5:51
appeal
5:52
connection even the the fact that we can
5:55
talk about all sorts of different
5:57
subjects the fact that i just feel so
5:59
good around them
6:01
none of those things
6:03
are
6:05
things that on their own could make a
6:07
great relationship
6:09
they’re great wonderful things to have
6:12
but
6:12
none of them are the really really
6:16
valuable things
6:19
that someone shows us when we realize
6:21
oh this person will be an incredible
6:25
teammate and if you’re willing to be all
6:27
of those traits that do make you an
6:29
incredible teammate you are trustworthy
6:31
you are committed you are loyal you are
6:34
communicative
6:35
you are consistent you are generous you
6:38
are a great teammate
6:40
then
6:41
what you have is worth its weight in
6:43
gold
6:44
that’s the really rare stuff
6:47
that’s the stuff of true character that
6:50
is so valuable so why are you cheapening
6:53
that
6:53
and making so important these things
6:57
that you think they have one of the
6:59
things i’ve come across more than
7:00
anything in my career is people who
7:04
overvalue someone that they have a great
7:06
time with i want you to think about it
7:07
in a business context for a moment
7:09
i may really enjoy
7:13
being around somebody spending time with
7:15
them chatting with them having a night
7:17
out with them
7:19
but none of those things mean that that
7:22
person would be a great partner in
7:24
business if i wanted to build a business
7:26
with someone or a relationship a
7:28
romantic relationship is like a company
7:30
it’s a company of two and just because
7:32
someone
7:33
is great company
7:35
it doesn’t mean they can make a great
7:38
company just because someone is great
7:41
company it doesn’t mean they can make a
7:44
great company someone can be
7:47
wonderful to hang out with
7:50
but can they build an amazing
7:52
relationship with you
7:54
if they’re pulling away
7:56
we already know
7:58
that’s not a good sign of someone who
8:00
can actually build something with you so
8:02
the appropriate response by the way when
8:05
we feel someone pulling away is to
8:07
become less certain of them the
8:10
appropriate response is to say oh you’re
8:13
backing off i feel you getting colder i
8:15
feel you pulling away that’s making me
8:17
re-evaluate how right you are for me
8:19
that’s making me start to allocate more
8:21
time and energy to other things in my
8:23
life that’s making me think well maybe
8:25
it is time to start dating other people
8:27
if you’re in that place someone else’s
8:29
uncertainty about you is not an
8:32
indication of your lack of value
8:34
someone’s uncertainty should be an
8:36
indication of their lack of value to you
8:39
because one of the greatest things you
8:41
can have in a partner is someone who is
8:43
certain about you look should you be
8:45
willing to fight for someone yes but
8:48
here’s the right context for fighting
8:50
for someone when there is a hurdle that
8:52
the two of you need to get over to be
8:55
together despite wanting to be together
8:58
romeo and juliet wanted to be together
9:01
but they were from different houses and
9:03
there was a
9:04
politics around them being together that
9:06
was a hurdle that they both mutually
9:10
wanted to get over it wasn’t romeo
9:13
saying i’ll fight for julia even though
9:15
she’s not sure about me ask yourself if
9:18
you’re playing romeo and juliet with
9:19
someone and the hurdle is their
9:22
uncertainty
9:24
because if it is
9:25
why are you fighting for this person the
9:28
only person
9:30
worth having in life
9:32
is a person who values what we have to
9:35
give and the great irony is that they
9:37
won’t value what we have to give if we
9:40
don’t put a high price on it ourselves
9:42
if we
9:43
feel someone pulling away
9:45
and instead of going oh you seem to
9:49
not see my value that makes you less
9:51
valuable to me if instead of doing that
9:53
we feel someone pulling away and go no
9:55
i’ll fight for you then what they start
9:58
to feel is oh this person’s willing to
10:00
fight for me even when i’m not trying
10:03
even when i’m pulling away
10:05
firstly that feels very intense now and
10:07
secondly what does that say about their
10:09
value
10:11
what does that say about who they are
10:13
and their confidence what we need to do
10:16
is show someone that there are real
10:18
stakes there are real consequences to
10:20
you not being sure about me i may have
10:22
been trying before i may have been
10:24
showing you my best and showing you what
10:25
i was capable of but the moment you
10:27
start taking that for granted the moment
10:29
you start showing me that you’re not
10:31
sure about me you become less worthy of
10:33
all of this effort i’m giving you right
10:34
now
10:35
you become less worthy of all of these
10:37
wonderful things that i have to offer
10:39
someone which by the way are an
10:40
incredible gift you start making me
10:42
question if you’re the person that i
10:43
want to give that to and if you really
10:46
can see oh there’s consequences to me
10:49
not trying there’s consequences to me
10:51
not being sure about you
10:53
then my value to you starts going up
10:56
what someone needs to realize from us is
10:58
yes i find you sexy
11:00
yes i love being around you you turn me
11:03
on i find you fun i find you exciting
11:06
i enjoy your company but none of that is
11:10
more important than what’s right for me
11:12
i may be attracted to you but i am far
11:15
more attracted to the life i want for
11:16
myself when i’m coaching people it’s not
11:19
just about telling them you need to be
11:20
less intense it’s about solving the
11:23
deeper issue of why
11:25
we are being intense being in too
11:28
intense is often a byproduct
11:31
of overvaluing somebody else
11:33
and what they bring to the table and
11:36
undervaluing ourselves and what we bring
11:38
to the table now look i’m not saying
11:40
that this person is a terrible person
11:42
it may just be someone who
11:45
hasn’t had a fair shot at seeing your
11:46
value yet partly because in the process
11:48
you didn’t value yourself but whether
11:51
your goal is to move on from this person
11:54
or to finally have them see your value
11:56
the answer is the same
11:58
it’s taking big bold moves in your life
12:01
to become strong and confident in a way
12:04
that either allows them to see it
12:06
and become newly attracted to it or
12:09
allows you to move on and find the love
12:10
you actually deserve with someone who’s
12:12
right for you and i have a way that you
12:13
can do this it’s a free video training
12:16
at moveonstrong.com
12:19
that shows you exactly how to build back
12:22
that strength to be the most confident
12:23
you
12:24
after a difficult time like this where
12:26
someone has either rejected you or gone
12:28
cold or started to pull away go to
12:31
moveonstrong.com
12:32
[Music]
12:34
and i’ll show you how to build that
12:35
confidence again
12:37
i’ll see you over there
12:38

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world's leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he's been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC's digital series What To Text Him Back.

He's had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He's also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

