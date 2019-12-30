Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Find a Good Therapist

Find a Good Therapist

How the right fit matters in a mental health provider.

by Leave a Comment


It’s important to find a good therapist when you’re working on maintaining good mental health or have a mental illness to manage. There are certain things to look for when you’re searching for a good therapist. One of them is somebody who genuinely cares and listens to you. A therapist who cares about their clients is going to be someone who wants you to get to a place of stability. Here are some things to look for when you’re trying to find a good therapist.

Someone Who Listens

A therapist should be someone who listens when you’re telling them how you feel. If you feel like your therapist is genuinely wanting to hear what’s going on with you and your mental health, that’s a sign that someone is a good therapist. A therapist who isn’t listening can’t provide adequate treatment because they aren’t hearing what’s going on and how they can help you come to solutions to live a more productive life. One of the best signs of a good therapist is someone who shows you that they’re listening and care about what you have to say so that they can provide you with the best treatment possible.

Empathy

A good therapist is someone is not only listens to you but provides an empathetic ear. They feel your feelings and can empathize with your pain, anger, sadness, or whatever other emotion you’re experiencing. This is an integral trait because if they understand how you feel, they’ll be able to meet you with compassion and help you find a real solution to your concerns. Think about how you talk to a friend when they’re having a bad day – they want you to understand that they’re feeling distressed and they want you to care about them. A therapist should be attentive and meet you with care when you’re in a session with them.

A good therapist helps you come to your own solutions

Therapy isn’t about going to someone who has all the answers. A good therapist should be someone who leads you to find your own solutions. They listen to what you have to say, empathize with what you’re saying, and then empower and guide you as you find the best solution for you as an individual. It’s much like the saying “a good teacher teaches you not what to think but how to think.” Your therapist won’t be there every day of your life to give you guidance as you navigate your life and your struggles, so a good therapist will help you figure out how to come to solutions on your own.

A good therapist provides tools

Therapy is a place where you can learn tools to cope with your mental health. You might go to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) where you learn how to reframe your thoughts, you might go to DBT where you learn how to regulate your emotions, or you might go to EMDR, a form of trauma therapy, where you learn to regulate your pain. All of these require learning skills in order to cope with stressful circumstances and emotions, and a good therapist can teach you different skills so that you have a toolbox to refer to when you’re experiencing distress.

You can find a good therapist

A good therapist is out there. Whether you work with someone online or in your local area, you can and will find the right fit. Online therapy can be an excellent place for you to find relief from emotional stress and manage the daily challenges you face. You don’t have to settle for a mediocre therapist. Think about the specifics of what you need in a therapist. Maybe, you need a gentle therapist. Maybe, you need someone who will show you some tough love. Perhaps you need a trauma-informed therapist or someone who specializes in working with a specific client population. Therapy is what you make of it, and you have the right to get a therapist that works with you and your personality.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

