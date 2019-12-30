

It’s important to find a good therapist when you’re working on maintaining good mental health or have a mental illness to manage. There are certain things to look for when you’re searching for a good therapist. One of them is somebody who genuinely cares and listens to you. A therapist who cares about their clients is going to be someone who wants you to get to a place of stability. Here are some things to look for when you’re trying to find a good therapist.

Someone Who Listens

A therapist should be someone who listens when you’re telling them how you feel. If you feel like your therapist is genuinely wanting to hear what’s going on with you and your mental health, that’s a sign that someone is a good therapist. A therapist who isn’t listening can’t provide adequate treatment because they aren’t hearing what’s going on and how they can help you come to solutions to live a more productive life. One of the best signs of a good therapist is someone who shows you that they’re listening and care about what you have to say so that they can provide you with the best treatment possible.

Empathy

A good therapist is someone is not only listens to you but provides an empathetic ear. They feel your feelings and can empathize with your pain, anger, sadness, or whatever other emotion you’re experiencing. This is an integral trait because if they understand how you feel, they’ll be able to meet you with compassion and help you find a real solution to your concerns. Think about how you talk to a friend when they’re having a bad day – they want you to understand that they’re feeling distressed and they want you to care about them. A therapist should be attentive and meet you with care when you’re in a session with them.

A good therapist helps you come to your own solutions

Therapy isn’t about going to someone who has all the answers. A good therapist should be someone who leads you to find your own solutions. They listen to what you have to say, empathize with what you’re saying, and then empower and guide you as you find the best solution for you as an individual. It’s much like the saying “a good teacher teaches you not what to think but how to think.” Your therapist won’t be there every day of your life to give you guidance as you navigate your life and your struggles, so a good therapist will help you figure out how to come to solutions on your own.

A good therapist provides tools

Therapy is a place where you can learn tools to cope with your mental health. You might go to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) where you learn how to reframe your thoughts, you might go to DBT where you learn how to regulate your emotions, or you might go to EMDR, a form of trauma therapy, where you learn to regulate your pain. All of these require learning skills in order to cope with stressful circumstances and emotions, and a good therapist can teach you different skills so that you have a toolbox to refer to when you’re experiencing distress.

You can find a good therapist

A good therapist is out there. Whether you work with someone online or in your local area, you can and will find the right fit. Online therapy can be an excellent place for you to find relief from emotional stress and manage the daily challenges you face. You don’t have to settle for a mediocre therapist. Think about the specifics of what you need in a therapist. Maybe, you need a gentle therapist. Maybe, you need someone who will show you some tough love. Perhaps you need a trauma-informed therapist or someone who specializes in working with a specific client population. Therapy is what you make of it, and you have the right to get a therapist that works with you and your personality.

