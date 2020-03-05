Find the Work Life Balance That Works for You

There are a lot of self-help gurus telling people to leave their 9 to 5 jobs and start their own thing so they can have more freedom.

Now, let me tell you this — working on your gig takes up way more time than a regular 9 to 5 office job. It might even eat into your precious weekend.

Personally, I’ve found that I’m working a lot more now than I was at my former job. But it’s my own fault because my current work is also my hobby. It’s something I love to do so much that I forget to stop working. It’s surreal, I know.

It has also given me the freedom to choose when not to work. Like this afternoon, we decided to go eat Prawn Mee. If I was working in a typical office job, I’d have to take leave or tell my boss a few days in advance. Instead, I was able to have an impromptu lunch date with my partner.

Don’t be ashamed to work a 9 to 5 job

Some people like the 9 to 5 routine. And that’s totally fine. You don’t have to worry about clients getting pissed when you don’t answer your phone outside of office hours. You know exactly when to work and when not to work.

You have a good, organised life.

If working in that job makes you happy, that’s even better! If it doesn’t, find what works for you. Perhaps working as a freelancer is better. Or maybe, you want to start earning passive income.

It’s really up to you.

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock