Find Your Wild Purpose Before It’s Too Late

Have you been living a life guided by your purpose?

Have you figured out what, beyond your everyday actions, life is really about for you?

Have you asked yourself what matters most to you and what you want to experience before it’s all over?

Many men come to me having done everything “right!”

Men tell me: I’ve had a good job, made a good living, raised my kids and taken care of my partner and family…

I have deep respect and admiration for these choices. And I find there’s a certain point, for most men, when the spark fades and all the “shoulds” and “supposed-tos” are no longer energizing!

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Tim Corcoran, supports people with this! He is the founder of Purpose Mountain where he offers Nature-Based Purpose Guidance for people to find their soul purpose. Bringing people into nature helps them see past their everyday concerns and obligations.

In this conversation we discussed:

What life is like when you are NOT aligned with purpose

How to discover your SOUL purpose — what you are here for in this lifetime

— what you are here for in this lifetime Mature vs immature masculine

How being in nature allows you to get in touch with deeper layers of your heart and truth

How learning to receive is a key to more satisfaction for youand the capacity to have a greater impact

Tim is a wise soul whose life experience is well worth listening to. Take the time to listen today and make sure you are aligned and on track with your deeper truths!

—

Tim Corcoran is the founder of Purpose Mountain, where he offers Nature-Based Purpose Guidance to support people with a love for wild nature who feel a deep yearning and a burning desire to discover their soul purpose.

Tim is a leader of men’s groups, holistic rites of passage for boys & men, and wilderness vision quests.

Healing the cultural rift between the mainstream and indigenous cultures, transformational consciousness work, the spiritual journey, ancestral work, deep nature connection, family and health are all deep commitments in his life.

Tim is a heart-centered father of two brilliant boys and husband to a magnificent wife, and lives in pristine Sandpoint, Idaho, USA.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com