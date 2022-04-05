Get Daily Email
Finding Home

Finding Home

A poem about relentlessness in love.

by

 

I paused and felt my thumping heart

It was beating particularly louder

And I felt I was back to the start

I loved, I lost and then again tried harder

I deduced it was all a zero sum game

Yet, put my last ounce to keep my heart open

Still having hope, I endeavoured to stay sane

And still kept alive my yearning unspoken

Eventually the universe heard my prayer

And blessed me with an angel dove

Who called my lost feelings back to their home

And engulfed me in a storm of love

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Sam Hallows

Sam is a writer who has a proclivity for writing about his personal experiences. He is a working Data Science professional by the day. In his spare time, he is passionate about writing poems and articles, especially on love and current affairs.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@sam.hallows

