Finding Home

I paused and felt my thumping heart
It was beating particularly louder
And I felt I was back to the start
I loved, I lost and then again tried harder
I deduced it was all a zero sum game
Yet, put my last ounce to keep my heart open
Still having hope, I endeavoured to stay sane
And still kept alive my yearning unspoken
Eventually the universe heard my prayer
And blessed me with an angel dove
Who called my lost feelings back to their home
And engulfed me in a storm of love
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com