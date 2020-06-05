Finding Nemo: Marlin’s Character Arc

An entertaining analysis of how Marlin goes from overprotective “helicopter” fish to finding a balance between careful and carefree.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
finding nemo tells the story of marlon
an erotic clownfish who is
overprotective of his only remaining son
Nemo after the rest of their family is
killed Marlin begins his character arc
as an overprotective helicopter fish I
was right you know what we’ll start
school in the earth and ends his arc by
finding the right balance between being
careful and carefree in this scene
Marlin and Dory must cross a swarm of
jellyfish to get to a shortcut to Nemo
naturally Marlin is panicked and must
think of the safest way to get across
which Dory unintentionally discovers is
by bouncing on the tops of the jellyfish
sting you to get Dory to focus he turns
the dangerous crossing into a game the
game again looking as the two rays
Marlin becomes noticeably less stress
and even starts being competitive
why don’t they
this is important for his character grow
as Marlon must learn to be less
protective and avoid letting his careful
nature steal the fun from his life
however Pixar adds complexity to the
scene by creating a red herring
at first the message seems to be that
Marlin should relax and overcome his
extreme caution in order to have fun oh
this is the winner we did it but here he
goes too far in the other direction by
being too carefree and forgetting the
very real danger around him and Dori
once he reaches the other side and sees
that he left an injured Dory behind we
realized that extreme carelessness is
not the right answer either Marlin grows
as a character as he fearlessly rushes
to doors rescue I’m concerned with his
own safety in ignoring countless
jellyfish stings
this shows that Marlin is willing to
accept risk for those he loves he
demonstrates us later when he lets Nemo
go to save dory you’re right oh you
can’t the message is clear in the face
of what we fear most we can surprise
ourselves with our own bravery in a vast
ocean with many actual threats not
unlike our own world one must judge each
situation finding a middle ground
between hyper-vigilance and letting go
when safe fun is okay
you
