Finding Nemo: Marlin’s Character Arc

An entertaining analysis of how Marlin goes from overprotective “helicopter” fish to finding a balance between careful and carefree.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:07

finding nemo tells the story of marlon

00:10

an erotic clownfish who is

00:12

overprotective of his only remaining son

00:14

Nemo after the rest of their family is

00:16

killed Marlin begins his character arc

00:18

as an overprotective helicopter fish I

00:21

was right you know what we’ll start

00:22

school in the earth and ends his arc by

00:24

finding the right balance between being

00:26

careful and carefree in this scene

00:29

Marlin and Dory must cross a swarm of

00:31

jellyfish to get to a shortcut to Nemo

00:34

naturally Marlin is panicked and must

00:36

think of the safest way to get across

00:37

which Dory unintentionally discovers is

00:40

by bouncing on the tops of the jellyfish

00:44

sting you to get Dory to focus he turns

00:47

the dangerous crossing into a game the

00:49

game again looking as the two rays

00:53

Marlin becomes noticeably less stress

00:55

and even starts being competitive

00:57

why don’t they

00:59

this is important for his character grow

01:02

as Marlon must learn to be less

01:03

protective and avoid letting his careful

01:05

nature steal the fun from his life

01:07

however Pixar adds complexity to the

01:09

scene by creating a red herring

01:11

at first the message seems to be that

01:12

Marlin should relax and overcome his

01:14

extreme caution in order to have fun oh

01:16

this is the winner we did it but here he

01:20

goes too far in the other direction by

01:22

being too carefree and forgetting the

01:23

very real danger around him and Dori

01:26

once he reaches the other side and sees

01:28

that he left an injured Dory behind we

01:31

realized that extreme carelessness is

01:33

not the right answer either Marlin grows

01:35

as a character as he fearlessly rushes

01:37

to doors rescue I’m concerned with his

01:39

own safety in ignoring countless

01:41

jellyfish stings

01:42

this shows that Marlin is willing to

01:44

accept risk for those he loves he

01:45

demonstrates us later when he lets Nemo

01:47

go to save dory you’re right oh you

01:55

can’t the message is clear in the face

01:58

of what we fear most we can surprise

02:00

ourselves with our own bravery in a vast

02:02

ocean with many actual threats not

02:05

unlike our own world one must judge each

02:07

situation finding a middle ground

02:09

between hyper-vigilance and letting go

02:11

when safe fun is okay

02:16

you

