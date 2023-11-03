Finding Your Passion is a Load of Crap

“Just find your passion”

That’s the most bullshit thing I’ve ever heard. People claim that finding your passion will ultimately make you successful.

It won’t.

Passion is an emotion. It won’t do anything for you.

Can you be passionate about hamburgers and fries?

Ray Kroc didn’t have a passion for fast food or hamburgers.

In fact, he was a struggling salesman selling milkshake machines. However, his life took an unexpected turn when he encountered a small but successful burger restaurant in San Bernardino, California, run by the McDonald brothers, Richard and Maurice.

Kroc saw potential in their efficient and consistent system of food preparation. He recognized that their model could be scaled and franchised across the country.

In 1955, he opened the first official McDonald’s franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Kroc’s approach to expanding the McDonald’s brand was rooted in dedication, hard work, and a keen business sense rather than a passion for the product.

Over the years, Kroc’s determination and business acumen transformed McDonald’s into a global phenomenon, with thousands of restaurants worldwide.

Kroc’s story underscores that success can be achieved without a deep-seated passion for a specific product or industry, but rather through effective business strategy and determination.

If you can’t find your passion, something must be wrong with you

“Find your passion”

We hear it everywhere. From our teachers, parents, friends, co-workers, and the people on our screens.

It’s tiring. Stressing. Concerning. Counterproductive.

If you can’t find your passion, you’ll feel lost. You see all these people around you doing stuff they love. They seem to have found their passion.

You’ll stop putting in the work because this is not your passion. It’s not what you’re supposed to be doing.

Right?

I offer a reversed approach:

Our passion will become what made us successful in the first place.

Ray Kroc’s story shows exactly that. He focused on what made him successful and then drew his passion from that.

I mean, it’s hard not to love something that you’re extremely good at and that has made you a fortune.

By striving for success rather than passion, you also have more options to succeed. You can try different things, and embrace new opportunities.

If you’re stuck with passion and it doesn’t work out, what then?

Do the work. Have patience. Reach for success. And you’ll find your passion.

…

