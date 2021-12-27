Five Misconceptions About Domestic Violence

Domestic violence is a serious issue that impacts people of all ages and genders. Also called Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), it doesn’t discriminate by race, age, or socioeconomic status. A domestic abuser manipulates and controls their victim, so they feel powerless. They use different forms of harm, including mental and emotional, sexual, physical, and financial abuse. If ignored, domestic abuse can lead to severe mental health issues or death. There are many different myths about domestic violence, and it’s important to debunk them so we take the issue seriously and prevent people from getting harmed. Here are five various misconceptions about domestic violence and the truth behind them.

1. Victims of domestic violence can easily leave their abusers



It’s not easy to leave an abusive relationship. Abusers are excellent at manipulating and controlling their victims. They break down a person’s self-esteem, making them feel they can’t leave the relationship. An abuser may threaten a person with physical harm or say they’re going to hurt the victim’s family. These threats keep the victim in a cycle of fear and abuse. That’s why it’s crucial for a victim of domestic violence to reach out to appropriate resources where they can gain help, such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline. It’s not easy to reach out for help, but these hotlines are employed with people who specialize in domestic abuse and can help victims.

2. Domestic violence isn’t that serious

According to the CDC, in the United States alone, nearly 20 people are abused by their partners every minute. Additionally, one in four women and one in seven men are victims of extreme physical violence, which includes beating or strangling. Domestic violence is a crime. It can cause severe mental health damage to the victims. The long-term effects of domestic violence can result in depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder). These statistics alone show us that domestic violence is a serious issue that harms people and puts them at risk of imminent danger to their wellbeing.

3. The victims of domestic violence provoked their abusers

This statement is an example of “victim-blaming.” It’s never the victim’s fault that they were abused. An abuser makes a conscious choice to harm their victim; whether the abuse is mental or physical, they choose to hurt the other party. Sometimes people blame the victim because they fought back against their abuser. When you’re being abused, it’s normal to try to protect yourself. If you’re a victim of domestic violence, you did not cause it to happen. It’s crucial for victims to learn about domestic violence, so they can know what to look out for. Read more about the warning signs on BetterHelp and discover some essential resources. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s crucial to remember that it’s not your fault that you were abused. You’ve been harmed, and you deserve to get help for what happened to you.

4. A victim can’t love their abuser

A common myth about domestic violence is that the victim doesn’t love their abuser. It might be challenging to understand why a person would care for someone who’s hurting them. Abusers are excellent at keeping their victims in unhealthy relationships. That means that many abusers aren’t always cruel. In fact, an abusive partner can be kind for some time and then hurt their victim when they do something that they don’t like. An abusive partner needs a way to control their victim and keep them trapped. They can do this by showing the victim love and withholding affection when the individual doesn’t behave the way they like. This is a cycle of abuse, and the victim is left starving for love. They believe their abuser loves them, and they love them back. Once a person leaves an abusive relationship, they can gain more clarity on the unhealthy dynamic.

5. Men aren’t victims of domestic violence

All genders are victims of domestic violence. While it’s true that women are more often victims of domestic abuse, one in seven men has been the victim of physical abuse by a partner. The statistics involving emotional abuse are difficult to quantify. And sometimes, the research is skewed because of under-reporting. Some men feel stigmatized as if by reporting their abuse; they are weak. Nevertheless, men are often victims of domestic violence. The truth is that no one is immune to domestic abuse due to their gender.

Get help for domestic violence

There are many different agencies and resources that can provide assistance for domestic violence. You can start by calling The National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE. You can also visit their website, mentioned above. They can direct you to local organizations that will support you with getting help. It’s crucial to understand that domestic abuse is severe and can cost a person their life. Don’t wait to reach out for help.

Photo Credit: iStock