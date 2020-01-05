F**k It: Mantra or Madness?

“F**k it” is the title of the book I bought last night at Barnes and Noble. The complete title is, “F**k it: Be at peace with life just as it is.” It’s a theme I can relate to lately.

Mantra or Madness?

It’s not a “giving up kind of a feeling,” or even a “life sucks right now” type of judgment; it’s more of a “what is the sound of one hand clapping” kind of thought. There’s no answer. There’s only the present moment. I was looking for the book “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k.” As it turns out, there are a lot of books titled F**k this and F**k that. There’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k” and “Calm the F**k Down the Journal,” plus the guy who wrote “F**k It” has an entire series of “F**k It” books. I found them all, and each title was more amusing than the next. As I was digging through these titles, I was thinking, why do these books exist? Is “F**k It” the mantra of my generation? If it is, why so harsh? Or is it madness? Is there a really subtle art to not giving a f**k and is not giving a f**k really life-changing magic?

Careless or Care Less?

Maybe we need to give more of a f**k. I understand the books are written to be cheeky, but I also know the potential pitfalls. If you’re not okay with the present moment, how can you say f**k it and mean it? Wouldn’t this be careless behavior? If we have a false sense of confidence, we can say f**k it and then push all those feelings aside, ignoring them instead of taking them head-on. From this place comes feelings of isolation and division, which creates a break-down in communications between groups. Instead of facing challenging emotions and having those tough conversations, there’s only one-sided yelling. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free All you need is to sign in to Facebook, or tune into the news to understand this is the truth. When we’re on social media or listening to the headlines, “f**k it” may take us down a path where we care less about what’s happening around us. How do we get to a place where we can engage with the world without feeling apathetic?

F**k It?