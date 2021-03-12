Flight of Fancy

Hummingbirds — their name comes from the fact that they flap their iridescent wings so fast (about 80 times per second) that they make a humming noise. They can fly right, left, up, down, backwards, and even upside down.

Using strategically placed salvia, hyssop, and a sugar-water feeder, we’ve intentionally created a hummingbird hideaway. “Build it and they will come,” they said. That’s an understatement. They’ve come all right—in droves—and I’m enamored.

Once I started researching these colorful little creatures, I quickly discovered that they hold a wide variety of symbolism in different cultures around the globe, but there are a few core similarities:

Joy — the foundation of joie de vivre

Exuberance — high energy

Tenacity — persistence, determination, sticktoitiveness

Flexibility — they bend but don’t break

Which hummingbird attribute best describes you?

