Flow State Is Generally Better Than Stress State

The human being is fluid and integrative, with the mind, body, heart, and spirit. My work focuses mostly on the brain and its ability to completely reshape the way one experiences the world around them. We have powerful experiences of joy, sadness, peace, kindness, love, and more, throughout our lives, and it is this feeling of goodness that we can use to train the mind to experience more often over time. These feelings of goodness are regenerative and feelings of negativity are often draining. Without the heart, we cannot feel these experiences, and we need the symbiotic heart-mind relationship to do so.

We are in an era of intense separation, and with this, many are highly stressed on a regular basis. This is because when one lives wholly in his mind he is separate entirely from the rest of what also makes him human. The mind is a lot of things, it is ingenious, creative, and orchestrates the workings of our inner bodies. It is also fearful, highly vigilant, and designed to seek out problems and solve them, then seek out more problems.

One can see at this point the importance of utilizing both the heart and the mind in order to live a happy, strong, and joy-filled life. This is the flow state, I teach my clients how to develop that symbiotic relationship between the two. Flow state can be described as being completely present in the moment while simultaneously experiencing the world with childlike qualities such as novel inquiry, or the feeling of adventure and newness.

In a recent conversation that I had with a gentleman, he described his love for wandering, because when he wanders he is in flow state, and every minute there is something new being drawn in through the senses. When men work on projects in their garage they are in flow state, completely focussed on the project at hand, where each incremental change is a new stimulus for the brain.

Another gentleman I recently spoke with is in flow state when he is fencing, he is focused on one thing, with each move of his opponent being the stimuli to his mind. The natural world is the purest form of flow state, and we are of the natural world. Find your flow and be in it as often as possible, soon it will become your natural state.

Shutterstock