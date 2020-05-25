Focus on Small Surprises

Every now and then, just when you think you’ve figured out a few things about how the world works, it throws you a curveball.

I got several this week…and the week has barely begun. Perhaps trivial, these are my recent head-scratcher moments.

The Fab Hub does not eat pork. Nor does he eat veal. While I may fail to mention a hidden vegetable or two or toss some goat cheese into a recipe without necessarily telling him, I don’t mess with something like meat. That’s personal. Way too big for debate. Recently, we purchased some meatball mix from our favorite butcher that was a combination of beef, veal, and pork and decided to give it a try. I used it for meatballs this weekend and they were pretty good. Fab Hub said he liked them just fine, but preferred all beef. Fair enough. I’m shocked that he A) was willing to try it at all and B) actually passed a thumbs-up.

Every now and then, Kidzilla will actually ask to go to bed before we begin the “please go to sleep” process. Not only did she ask to go to bed on her own (three nights running) but tonight she was also in bed, lights out, and no sound coming from her by a full hour sooner than has been the norm lately. That was a major win for all concerned…no bedtime drama, no struggling to get Zilla to turn off her brain for the night, plus she ends up more rested for the next day.

I found the Rotten Cats sitting like this when I walked down the hall from Zilla’s room to ours the other night. Don’t they look angelic?

Perhaps they were also incredulous that she was in bed and quiet so early and gathered to discuss. Whatever the reason, it was a great opportunity for a good shot of all three Rotten Cats – which never happens. So I grabbed it.

Who knows what the rest of the week will bring?

The lesson here – for me at least – is that you just never know what surprises life might bring. Just when you think you know what to expect, something unexpected comes along. Sure, sometimes the unexpected isn’t particularly pleasant or entertaining. But I wonder if it’s possible that there are just as many pleasant surprises in our days, but we’re often too busy to notice? Or too programmed to expect the worst? Or too worried about what might go wrong that we fail to see what goes right?

I think I like the pleasant little surprises. They may seem small and inconsequential, but that’s really just about perspective and personal interpretation. I’d like to keep my eyes open for those happy little moments in between those that might prove more frustrating. It’s just one more way to perhaps focus just a little more on the positive things in life.

