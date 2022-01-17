Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / For 'Blue Carbon' Ecosystems, Awareness and Finance Grows [Video]

For ‘Blue Carbon’ Ecosystems, Awareness and Finance Grows [Video]

Acclaimed wetlands scientist Daniel Murdiyarso from the Center for International Forestry Research shares new developments in the research of these peatlands and Mangroves.

By Gabrielle Lipton

Peatlands, which cover only about 3 percent of the world’s land surface, store at least twice as much carbon the Earth’s forests. Mangroves, meanwhile, hold almost 5 times more carbon than the U.S.’s annual carbon emissions. At COP26 in Glasgow, acclaimed wetlands scientist Daniel Murdiyarso from the Center for International Forestry Research shares new developments in the research of these landscapes, as well as why these ‘blue carbon’ ecosystems need more finance.

Previously Published on globallandscapesforum with Creative Commons Licenses

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Landscape News

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) is the world’s largest knowledge-led platform on integrated land use, dedicated to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Climate Agreement. The Forum takes a holistic approach to create sustainable landscapes that are productive, prosperous, equitable and resilient and considers five cohesive themes of food and livelihood initiatives, landscape restoration, rights, finance and measuring progress. It is led by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), in collaboration with its co-founders UN Environment and the World Bank and Charter Members.

