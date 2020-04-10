Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

For Our Heroes

Thank you to the doctors, nurses, volunteers, grocery store workers, farmworkers, mail carriers – everyone who is sacrificing so much, to help so many.

Do you know an essential worker risking their life during this time? Share this video with them and let them know you are thinking about them and their efforts. Visit bravenewfilms.org/heroes to help actions that are getting proper protective equipment to those on the front line.

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

