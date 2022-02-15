Forget About Love Languages and Dig Into These 4 Attachment Styles

Attachment is defined as a “lasting psychological connectedness between human beings” Bowlby, J. (1969). Attachment and Loss: Volume I. Attachment. London: Hogarth Press.

You often view your failed relationships through the lenses of what was missing or not bringing you fulfillment. Some of you have continued in on-again, off-again relationships to “give it another chance” as you struggle to understand what is not working.

One issue is that we often revisit relationships by thinking about our personal needs instead of our emotional needs.

This is when attachment theory comes into play.

It has become popular to think about your needs through the 5 love languages. (words of affirmation, receiving gifts, quality time, physical touch, and acts of service.)

While this is a measure of your personal needs developed through your dating experiences, it fails to cover your emotional needs, which formed in your childhood and formed your attachment style.

As we dig into attachment styles, we will dig into what they are, how they present themselves in your relationships, and how they affect your communication.

…

Attachment styles

Secure -comfort in vulnerability, viewed loving relationships in childhood

anxious preoccupied- fear abandonment, constantly seek connection

dismissive-avoidant-Enjoy independence, feel pressure in relationships

fearful-avoidant- hot and cold, confused about feelings, avoid connection

…

Secure

Do you feel like you can effectively communicate feelings without fear of vulnerability?

Secure attachment style partners had warm bonds with their parents. You grew up with a view of healthy relationships; through your parents or their own experiences.

Your relationships tend to last longer as they have positive emotional responses to the ups and downs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Due to your ability to register, express, and retain feelings of their own, you don’t find yourself in discussions that end in screaming matches.

Secure attachment style -Positive thoughts of self and positive thoughts of others. Comfortable with intimacy. -“Attachment Styles Among Young Adults: A Test of a Four-Category Model,” by K. Bartholomew and L. M. Horowitz,

…

Dismissive avoidant

Do you prioritize your independence and sometimes feel trapped in relationships?

Dismissive avoidant attachment style partners had colder relationships with their parents, particularly their primary caregiver.

You have a slight hesitancy to invest in intimacy. Due to fear of the longevity of love, you’re constantly displaying signs of being unsure about your future with your partner.

You consequently have a difficult time being intimate in a relationship. Your independence directs you away from giving affirmations and reassurance to partners.

They show emotional highs and lows and have difficulty settling on emotions that “meet in the middle.”

Dismissive attachment style- Positive thoughts of self and negative thoughts of others. Dismissing of deep connection and intimacy. -“Attachment Styles Among Young Adults: A Test of a Four-Category Model,” by K. Bartholomew and L. M. Horowitz,

…

Anxious preoccupied

Do you constantly feel the need to strengthen your bonds with partners?

As an anxious-preoccupied, your view of love is a fragile bond that possibly breaks without notice. You saw relationships in your childhood that ended in divorce or lacked happiness.

The primary driver for this attachment style is your fear of abandonment. You have a constant need for affirmation and reassurance of the quality of your relationship.

Your fear of abandonment often leads to a preoccupation with your partner’s view of you.

Anxious preoccupied attachment style- Negative thoughts of self and positive thoughts of others.

Preoccupied with partners view of them/their relationship.-“Attachment Styles Among Young Adults: A Test of a Four-Category Model,” by K. Bartholomew and L. M. Horowitz,

…

Fearful Avoidant

Do you go hot and cold with uncertainty about how you feel about loved ones?

A fearful-avoidant can feel that they are not worthy of love or that they’ll never find a lifelong partner. You are often skeptical of new prospects’ feelings for you.

Otherwise known as disorganized attachment, you are a mix of the dismissive-avoidant and anxious-preoccupied.

Fearful avoidants find themselves in a higher frequency of dating new prospects due to their inability to trust in someone’s commitment to them. This Reiterates the thought of not being worthy of lifelong bonds.

Fearful attachment style- Negative thoughts of self and negative thoughts of others. Fearful of abandonment and socially avoidant in friendships. Usually introverted.-“Attachment Styles Among Young Adults: A Test of a Four-Category Model,” by K. Bartholomew and L. M. Horowitz,

…

Dive in

According to John Bowbly, the originator of attachment theory, the attachment style you form develops in your infancy and childhood stages of life.

Due to your parent’s response to your emotional needs, your worldview formed.

If you received a lot of attention, love, and care from your parents and also viewed your parents in loving relationships, you most likely developed a secure attachment style.

Lack of displays of affection dismissed needs, divorces, abuse, and neglect trigger the other attachment styles.

While I do not say that to put the secure attachment style on a high horse, the other attachment styles take awareness and work to change.

You are not 100% of one single style also. These styles intertwine, creating different emotional responses.

…

Conclusion

No wonder relationships are so hard right? Beyond our personal needs, many of us aren’t aware of our emotional needs.

I wasn’t

I challenge you to take a deep dive into your attachment style and how your attachment style interacts with others.

For example, do you have a partner that “never” pays attention to your needs or ignores you when you want to share feelings? This could be because their dismissive-avoidant nature sees you as needy for not being strong enough to deal with your emotions. It could also be due to your need for reassurance in relationships due to your anxious-avoidant attachment style.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While you feel that your relationships ended because of personal needs not being met, they could have ended due to a lack of understanding of each other’s emotional needs.

Yes, some of us are just bad matches for a long-lasting relationship. Some of us need work, communication, and a deeper understanding of how our partner’s emotional needs developed.

I challenge you to take a deep dive into your childhood and answer some core questions that will educate you on your attachment style and some steps you can take to be the secure partners we all want to be.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***