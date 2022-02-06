Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Forward: The Patterns of the Power Couple

Forward: The Patterns of the Power Couple

The book is about the spirituality, vision, steps, and practices that keep a couple together.

by

 

Why did I name my book, The Patterns Of The Power Couple?” Because in being around and talking to couples who have been together for a long time, there are certain patterns that they all display. The book is not about rich and famous couples, although these patterns do apply to them as well. The book is about the spirituality, vision, steps, and practices that keep a couple together.

It’s about the education and cultivation they provide for themselves and their families. One of the reasons I wanted to write this book is, in many parts of society and social circles people no longer understand the importance of marriage. Some people look at it as just a piece of paper, some people examine it from a financial standpoint, and yet others, start thinking about divorce while thinking about marriage; therefore, they don’t do it.

The Patterns Of The Power Couple is a book that points out some of the benefits of marriage. Many people claim that getting married is easy, but maintaining one is difficult and complicated. However, the latter is definitely not the case. This belief is due to many factors. One of the prevalent factors is, many people are not willing to sacrifice in order to build and maintain a powerful marriage. Understand that marriage is not a selfish act. It is the ultimate human relationship.

I mention to my clients, there is no one closer to you than the one you share your sexual fluids with. However, in many cases, people are not willing to compromise at all when it comes to marriage. I give this analogy all of the time, it is a Relation-Ship. Two people on this vessel (marriage) with a clear vision as to where they are going. They must help one another navigate through prayer, love, clear and constant communication, intimacy, and trust until they reach their destination, which is, till death do us part.

Sometimes couples grow apart because they can’t navigate their personal growth in concert with the continuous growth of the marriage. Power couples do not have this problem because both of them understand the importance of growth; therefore they never abandoned learning and striving to become more complete as individuals and as a couple. The Patterns Of The Power Couple will provide you with tips and actions that will cause a healthy union, allow both of you to work in harmony as a team, and place the proper ingredients in the relationship pot.

This post was previously published on Louis Morris Coaching.

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

