Freud on Romance: A Fantasy Homage

[An entry from Sigmund Freud’s personal journal, circa 1915 or 2022.]

Problems. Major problems. Where to start?? Oy vey! Currently exploring the concept of romantic love. This is driving me crazy! [Not literally.] Romance…Delusions of grandeur…Flights of fancy…Propensity to fall, sometimes to leap…Wild mood swings: From giddy to morose, from confident to devastated…All tangled up with other aspects, especially sex. What a mess. Hard to tell where romance leaves off and sex begins. This romance thing is throwing a monkey wrench into my until-now beautifully coherent structure and theory of human psychology.

Under different conditions I would recommend the removal of the concept of romance from the human psyche altogether. However, in my considered opinion, romance has so suffused the human brain/ psyche/soul that it would be impossible to remove the affliction without killing the patient. Romance has actually become a part of Human Nature.

I am forced to conclude that to be human is to be romantic. Romance has become the primary vehicle for the transmission of love. It has also become the primary driving force in other realms of human endeavor. Scientific advances, for example, are made only by people who are passionate (i.e., romantic) about their interests. And successful businesses are, curiously, most often created by people who are not pursuing money, but rather, are pursuing what they love (again,romance!). Everywhere I turn, it’s romance, romance, romance!

Could it be that romance is more important than sex? I may have to revise my theories. Am I — heaven forbid! — suffering from romance envy??

—

***

—

