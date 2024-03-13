From Gym to Office: The Link Between Workouts and Work Output

Gym to office or office to gym? I’d choose gym to office any day — any life!

It’s been a weird few years. A lot of us have learnt more about ourselves and most importantly, the life we want — not need. Personal well-being has become a priority to many people, especially in this fast-paced world.

Whilst the world was locked down for a few years, a lot of people had very little to do and turned to working out and trying to get more healthy.

As the world starts to unfold back to normality, people are going back to the office and staying after work hours — it can be difficult to maintain an active lifestyle.

All I’m going to say is don’t give up, don’t give in.

The connection between maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle has a positive effect on your work output and overall life.

The Science Behind Exercise and Productivity

Exercise doesn’t just help with reaching your optimal goal of looking aesthetically sexy in your eyes. It does way more than that. See your body as the car and your brain as the engine. The more love and effort you put into the car, for example, brake checks and MOT — the more your engine will be able to survive longer and will be very grateful.

Exercising has profound effects on your brain.

Regular physical activity increases blood flow to your brain, and within this blood flow it keeps your glucose and oxygen levels high — the perfect recipe for keeping your brain focused and your concentration at an all-time high.

But it doesn’t stop there, it is also known that exercise stimulates the growth of new connections in the brain cells, releases endorphins, and reduces overall stress and anxiety.

So you’re telling me if I go to the gym before I start my day at the office I will have enhanced cognitive functions, improved memory, concentration and creativity?

Yes.

I could sit here all day and tell you about how waking up at 5 am to go to the gym first thing in the morning changed my perspective on life. I’m more productive, I’m using my brain more, I’m eating healthier, I’m looking good and most importantly I’m feeling good in all aspects of my life.

Tips to Get Yourself to Wake Up

Ahhhh my career is already demanding — now I need to wake up earlier for gym?!

Don’t worry — I understand. Sacrificing sleep can be such a bummer. You wake up grumpy, you feel like only half your body is working, and it’s cold because the sun still hasn’t woken up.

Trust me — I’ve been here. And if I am honest with you, some days I still feel like this.

The first few weeks of waking up before sunset feel like absolute hell — but once your body gets into the rhythm of it — it will love you for it.

Morning workouts will start your day with more energy than you’ve ever felt before, more focused to conquer the day and feel optimistic by the end of it.

Balancing your career with self-love exercise doesn’t have to be so daunting. It’s down to you if you want a better lifestyle where you can finish work and just put your feet up and chill.

Mind over matter.

The sense of accomplishment first thing in the morning can lead to a happier, healthier and more productive rest of the day.

Tip 1: Mental Preparation

With anything in life, prepare yourself as much as you can. Our brains don’t like to be thrown into the deep end — they just go through fight or flight. Your brain is not used to waking up earlier than normal, so you have to let it know.

Tip 2: Sleep Earlier

As adults, we need 7–9 hours of sleep. I know a lot of us do not get this but I guarantee you when you start waking up before the sun has risen, you’re going to wish you slept earlier. This isn’t to put you off — but to remind you of the reality that our bodies need rest for great performance.

Tip 3: Stay Consistent

It’s easier to go back into old patterns than it is to start new ones. The first few days are going to feel absolutely crap, and the next few weeks will feel a little bit better, but after a few months — yes you’re going to be feeling great! Don’t doubt the process so early on — ride it out and reap the rewards later.

Time to Set Your Alarm!

That’s all you need — these 3 tips to break the common barriers about exercising in the morning.

All that is required is a shift in perspective and approach.

Soon you will find yourself creating a manageable workout schedule where you might even find a workout buddy, have a bounce in your walk to the train station and have enough time to come back from work to spend quality time with your loved ones.

It’s a no-brainer.

—

Photo credit: Mitchell Hollander on Unsplash