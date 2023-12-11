Gen Z Is Shaping the Future of Corporate America, Not the Other Way Around

In the ever-evolving landscape of business and technology, it’s no secret that each generation brings its unique perspectives, values, and expectations to the table. Generation Z, born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, currently make up 30% of the world’s population and are expected to account for 27% of the workforce by 2025.

What makes Gen-Z so different, and how are they influencing corporate America?

Understanding Gen-Z

Generation Z is the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age. They have been exposed to technology from a young age and are highly tech-savvy. They are also known for their pragmatism and a strong sense of social and environmental responsibility. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z is characterized by its entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to make a meaningful impact on the world.

Corporate America’s Adaptation

For a long time, the corporate world was relatively resistant to change. The modern workplace was defined by the “Mad Men era” and was largely modeled after the military, with traditional hierarchical structures and a chain of command. The focus on profit over people has often taken precedence over flexibility and social consciousness. However, Gen-Z is causing a seismic shift in corporate America. Unlike Millennials, who also had differing beliefs on what the workplace should be like, Gen-Z has an advantage due to their sheer size and ongoing forecasted labor shortages. Here are some of the ways Gen-Z’s distinct values are shaping corporate America.

1. Technology: Gen-Z’s innate understanding of technology has forced companies to innovate and adapt. They demand seamless digital experiences and expect businesses to meet them on the platforms they prefer. Social media was a common communication tool in their lives, rather than a new one, as with past generations. As a result of the instant gratification norms that have come to expect organizations to pivot quickly and take a stance on social issues.

2. Diversity and Inclusion: Gen-Z is highly inclusive, valuing diversity in all aspects of life. They are pushing companies to be more diverse and inclusive, both in their hiring practices and their marketing strategies. They grew up at the peak of immigration and globalization and reflect that in their values.

3. Sustainability: Environmental concerns are a top priority for Gen-Z. This generation is making it clear that they prefer to support companies that prioritize sustainability and ethical practices. Businesses that don’t adopt sustainable measures risk alienating a significant customer base. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices align well with Gen-Z values, so businesses can be best prepared for this workforce by getting ahead of ESG regulations.

4. Flexibility: Gen-Z grew up seeing their caregivers work long hours. They lived through a pandemic in their most formative social years, leading them to question the traditional workplace models. Gen-Z values work-life balance and are more open to remote work and flexible hours. For them, it is less about being physically present at work and more about actually getting the work done. As a result, businesses are increasingly adopting flexible work arrangements, measuring outputs rather than inputs (hours) and are offering remote-work policies to attract and retain talent.

5. Purpose: Gen-Z is looking for more than just a paycheck; they want to work for companies that have a clear sense of purpose and a commitment to making a positive impact on society. Financial rewards are likely to be less appealing to this generation as they value experiences over material possessions.

The Power of the Consumer

Gen-Z is proving to be a powerful consumer base, and corporate America is taking notice. Companies that understand and adapt to the values and preferences of this generation are thriving, while those that resist change risk falling behind. Gen-Z’s influence goes beyond their role as employees; they also shape the business world by influencing consumer choices and market trends.

The Path Forward

Gen-Z is not waiting for corporate America to change itself; they are actively shaping the future of business. This generation is challenging traditional norms; demanding accountability; and pushing for a more inclusive, sustainable, and tech-savvy corporate world. For businesses that want to succeed in this new era, the key is to embrace change and leverage the unique perspectives and strengths that Gen-Z brings to the table.

Businesses that evolve to meet Gen-Z’s expectations are not only more likely to attract and retain the best talent, but they are also more likely to thrive in an ever-changing, dynamic marketplace. It’s not corporate America changing Gen-Z; it’s Gen-Z transforming corporate America. As we move forward, the collaboration between generations and their unique strengths will play a crucial role in building a better and more inclusive business world for all.

This post was previously published on Forbes.

