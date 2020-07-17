Geographic Bucket List

Our son is coming for a whirlwind visit — Woohoo! As we plan how we’ll invest our time together, we’re referring to the “Idaho Bucket List” we received when we met up with friends at Story Story Night in downtown Boise.
Published by Boise State Public Radio, the lengthy list includes:
- Spend the night in a forest fire lookout
- Picnic at Shoshone Falls on the Snake River
- Pan for gold
- Bike the Hiawatha Trail
- Catch an Idaho trout
What sights or activities would you take visitors to see or do in your neck of the woods?
© Laurie Buchanan
—
Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
—
***
—
Photo by Laurie Buchanan
.