Georgia Peaches and Prickly Seed Pods

In the course of a week, month, or even a day, we encounter people expressing a variety of human emotions. Smooth as a Georgia peach, sharp as a prickly seed pod, or somewhere in-between:

Withdrawn or outgoing

Cheerful or sullen

Anxious or peaceful

Sweet or sour

Sad or happy

Hopeful or hopeless

Uncertain or confident

Grateful or unappreciative

Inconsiderate or respectful

The list goes on…

Emotionally speaking, on a scale of 1 to 10, if:

Smooth as a Georgia peach is 10

Sharp as a prickly seed pod is 1

And you can’t select 5…

…where do you think others most often experience you on the emotion scale?

Note: The peaches in the header photo aren’t actually in Georgia. I took the photo in Homedale, Idaho while Len and I were visiting their local airport.

This post was previously published on Laurie Buchanan and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan