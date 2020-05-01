Georgia Peaches and Prickly Seed Pods

In the course of a week, month, or even a day, we encounter people expressing a variety of human emotions. Smooth as a Georgia peach, sharp as a prickly seed pod, or somewhere in-between:
- Withdrawn or outgoing
- Cheerful or sullen
- Anxious or peaceful
- Sweet or sour
- Sad or happy
- Hopeful or hopeless
- Uncertain or confident
- Grateful or unappreciative
- Inconsiderate or respectful
The list goes on…
Emotionally speaking, on a scale of 1 to 10, if:
Smooth as a Georgia peach is 10
Sharp as a prickly seed pod is 1
And you can’t select 5…
…where do you think others most often experience you on the emotion scale?
Note: The peaches in the header photo aren’t actually in Georgia. I took the photo in Homedale, Idaho while Len and I were visiting their local airport.
—
This post was previously published on Laurie Buchanan and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
Leave a Reply
.