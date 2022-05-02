Get Too Obsessed When You Like Someone? Watch This! [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

i wanted to make a video about the early

stages of dating when we’ve been on a

great date with someone maybe a couple

of great dates and we’ve decided

that we like them this is a moment in

the dating process where obsession can

very quickly occur

we get anxious we start worrying about

the situation we cannot get this person

out of our mind and then we run into the

trap of self-sabotaging because we’re

already spending way too much time

talking about something that doesn’t

even know what it is yet why does this

happen and what can we do about it

because of course we’re all terrified

that not only is my anxiety making me

miserable it’s the very thing that’s

gonna sabotage the thing that i want to

happen well let’s first examine one of

the major reasons why we obsess over

someone that we’ve just met

projection

we go on a date we have a great time we

see some things we like and our brain

takes the five percent of what we know

about this person and how could we know

more than that we’ve only really just

spent a small amount of time with them

and uses it to extrapolate the other 95

of them in other words we fill in the

gaps and do we fill them in in a

measured way no we take whatever are the

best qualities about them and we

extrapolate that into all of the

wonderful things they must be in every

other area of their life we do the same

by the way with the attention someone

gives us someone gives us a bit of

attention and we immediately start

extrapolating the amount of attention

that we think they’re going to give us a

week from now or a month from now that

will lead to a relationship

what happens as a result of projection

is we now get incredibly nervous

both based on how awesome we’ve made

them in our mind and

how much potential the relationship has

based on what we’re seeing

from them in investment right now both

of these things raise the stakes to an

unhealthy degree it puts them on a

pedestal it puts the relationship or the

potential relationship on a pedestal

that divorces us from the reality of

what we’re getting right now it divorces

us from the moment we’re in we’re no

longer present on the date we’re on

we’re living off somewhere with some

idealized fantasy version of them in an

idealized fantasy

relationship with them and that makes us

terrified

what if i screw it up

with this amazing person

what if i sabotage

this relationship

that has so much potential and when we

get anxiety like that when we obsess

like that

we stop bringing ourselves

to the date in any kind of an organic

way we stop realizing that we’re not

just selling in the dating process i.e

selling our personality and how

wonderful we are and how great life

would be with us

we’re also

buying we’re also deciding

if we want the person in front of us we

can’t decide in totality if we want the

person in front of us based on one date

or even five days we have to see

who they become with us we have to see

how much they continue to invest

and we have to remind ourselves of that

truth

this projection i have of how important

this person is in this relationship

could be

is not reality this is a conversation

that we have to have with other people

and with ourselves it’s very common to

leave a date and tell your friends about

that kind thing he did think about that

for for a moment someone does a kind

thing on a date and immediately you go

i’m attracted to this person and they’re

a nice guy i never get attracted to

people who are nice guys oh my god this

person has everything and then you tell

the friends about this really sweet

thing that this person did on the date

and they all go oh my god that’s amazing

oh my he sounds so great i’m so happy

for you they literally talk to you as if

you just got engaged to the person i’m

so happy for you that’s so cool that’s

so exciting

now that amps you up and you think oh my

god i really should be afraid of losing

this thing because my friends now

understand how amazing this person is as

well and how much potential it has what

we have to do in this moment when our

friends get us all amped up or when we

get ourselves amped up we have to

respond by saying

we’ll see

it was a really great date

you can admit that part

you can even admit that you want it to

be more

i mean it would be really cool if it

went somewhere but

we’ll see

we’ll see is a very powerful phrase will

c says there’s more for the other person

to do

wilsey says you’re not fully convinced

yet will see says there’s more to learn

will c even carries in it an embedded

challenge to the person you’re dating

that you’re not completely sold yet they

have your attention but you’re not sold

yet because you can only be sold by a

future that actually materializes

by wonderful personality traits that get

revealed to be true character over time

not a performance on a date we’ll see is

an extraordinarily

powerful pressure valve

in early dating and remember this

this is not just a phrase you’re using

outwardly

to friends or other people who try to

take you somewhere that currently is

science fiction

and not reality it’s also

an inwardly directed phrase

because it’s part of the conversation

you have with yourself to temper your

own excitement to temper the hype person

inside you who’s trying to get you

carried away we’ll see

brings our obsession brings our anxiety

down many notches and when that happens

we then send the next text

make the next phone call go on the next

date

with a completely different energy one

of peace

and calm

and acceptance

of whatever this situation actually is

now with that pressure valve in mind

what i would love to give you on top of

that

is a practical blueprint

for how to start getting results in your

love life for all of this

energy and time and investment that

you’re putting into it

because that’s one of the most

frustrating things for so many people

today

is i want to find love

i’m willing to try but i feel like it’s

all futile i feel like i keep coming up

against people who don’t want a

relationship

people who aren’t even willing to try in

many cases people who aren’t even

willing to go on a date we just end up

messaging and it doesn’t go anywhere i’m

sick and tired of putting effort in for

no return i have put together

a practical roadmap

for you to get results in your love life

this year

if you started this year

saying finding love is a priority for me

what i’m about to tell you is

the most important appointment you can

put in your diary this year on the 19th

of april i am running a live training

called dating with results and it’s

completely free we’ve had over 20 000

women come through this training the

feedback has been extraordinary

and we’ve had a long list of people as a

result who have been waiting for us to

run this training again well that time

is finally here it is on the 19th of

april it’s going to be about 90 minutes

and it is going to be an intensely

practical session all you need to do is

go to dating with results to sign up

it’s completely free make sure you add

it to your calendar so that you don’t

miss it and i will see you then

so that we can work on making sure that

every ounce of energy you put into your

love life this year

actually translates

to a real relationship

you

