Get Too Obsessed When You Like Someone? Watch This! [Video]

i wanted to make a video about the early
stages of dating when we’ve been on a
great date with someone maybe a couple
of great dates and we’ve decided
that we like them this is a moment in
the dating process where obsession can
very quickly occur
we get anxious we start worrying about
the situation we cannot get this person
out of our mind and then we run into the
trap of self-sabotaging because we’re
already spending way too much time
talking about something that doesn’t
even know what it is yet why does this
happen and what can we do about it
because of course we’re all terrified
that not only is my anxiety making me
miserable it’s the very thing that’s
gonna sabotage the thing that i want to
happen well let’s first examine one of
the major reasons why we obsess over
someone that we’ve just met
projection
we go on a date we have a great time we
see some things we like and our brain
takes the five percent of what we know
about this person and how could we know
more than that we’ve only really just
spent a small amount of time with them
and uses it to extrapolate the other 95
of them in other words we fill in the
gaps and do we fill them in in a
measured way no we take whatever are the
best qualities about them and we
extrapolate that into all of the
wonderful things they must be in every
other area of their life we do the same
by the way with the attention someone
gives us someone gives us a bit of
attention and we immediately start
extrapolating the amount of attention
that we think they’re going to give us a
week from now or a month from now that
will lead to a relationship
what happens as a result of projection
is we now get incredibly nervous
both based on how awesome we’ve made
them in our mind and
how much potential the relationship has
based on what we’re seeing
from them in investment right now both
of these things raise the stakes to an
unhealthy degree it puts them on a
pedestal it puts the relationship or the
potential relationship on a pedestal
that divorces us from the reality of
what we’re getting right now it divorces
us from the moment we’re in we’re no
longer present on the date we’re on
we’re living off somewhere with some
idealized fantasy version of them in an
idealized fantasy
relationship with them and that makes us
terrified
what if i screw it up
with this amazing person
what if i sabotage
this relationship
that has so much potential and when we
get anxiety like that when we obsess
like that
we stop bringing ourselves
to the date in any kind of an organic
way we stop realizing that we’re not
just selling in the dating process i.e
selling our personality and how
wonderful we are and how great life
would be with us
we’re also
buying we’re also deciding
if we want the person in front of us we
can’t decide in totality if we want the
person in front of us based on one date
or even five days we have to see
who they become with us we have to see
how much they continue to invest
and we have to remind ourselves of that
truth
this projection i have of how important
this person is in this relationship
could be
is not reality this is a conversation
that we have to have with other people
and with ourselves it’s very common to
leave a date and tell your friends about
that kind thing he did think about that
for for a moment someone does a kind
thing on a date and immediately you go
i’m attracted to this person and they’re
a nice guy i never get attracted to
people who are nice guys oh my god this
person has everything and then you tell
the friends about this really sweet
thing that this person did on the date
and they all go oh my god that’s amazing
oh my he sounds so great i’m so happy
for you they literally talk to you as if
you just got engaged to the person i’m
so happy for you that’s so cool that’s
so exciting
now that amps you up and you think oh my
god i really should be afraid of losing
this thing because my friends now
understand how amazing this person is as
well and how much potential it has what
we have to do in this moment when our
friends get us all amped up or when we
get ourselves amped up we have to
respond by saying
we’ll see
it was a really great date
you can admit that part
you can even admit that you want it to
be more
i mean it would be really cool if it
went somewhere but
we’ll see
we’ll see is a very powerful phrase will
c says there’s more for the other person
to do
wilsey says you’re not fully convinced
yet will see says there’s more to learn
will c even carries in it an embedded
challenge to the person you’re dating
that you’re not completely sold yet they
have your attention but you’re not sold
yet because you can only be sold by a
future that actually materializes
by wonderful personality traits that get
revealed to be true character over time
not a performance on a date we’ll see is
an extraordinarily
powerful pressure valve
in early dating and remember this
this is not just a phrase you’re using
outwardly
to friends or other people who try to
take you somewhere that currently is
science fiction
and not reality it’s also
an inwardly directed phrase
because it’s part of the conversation
you have with yourself to temper your
own excitement to temper the hype person
inside you who’s trying to get you
carried away we’ll see
brings our obsession brings our anxiety
down many notches and when that happens
we then send the next text
make the next phone call go on the next
date
with a completely different energy one
of peace
and calm
and acceptance
of whatever this situation actually is
now with that pressure valve in mind
what i would love to give you on top of
that
is a practical blueprint
for how to start getting results in your
love life for all of this
energy and time and investment that
you’re putting into it
because that’s one of the most
frustrating things for so many people
today
is i want to find love
i’m willing to try but i feel like it’s
all futile i feel like i keep coming up
against people who don’t want a
relationship
people who aren’t even willing to try in
many cases people who aren’t even
willing to go on a date we just end up
messaging and it doesn’t go anywhere i’m
sick and tired of putting effort in for
no return i have put together
a practical roadmap
for you to get results in your love life
this year
if you started this year
saying finding love is a priority for me
what i’m about to tell you is
the most important appointment you can
put in your diary this year on the 19th
of april i am running a live training
called dating with results and it’s
completely free we’ve had over 20 000
women come through this training the
feedback has been extraordinary
and we’ve had a long list of people as a
result who have been waiting for us to
run this training again well that time
is finally here it is on the 19th of
april it’s going to be about 90 minutes
and it is going to be an intensely
practical session all you need to do is
go to dating with results to sign up
it’s completely free make sure you add
it to your calendar so that you don’t
miss it and i will see you then
so that we can work on making sure that
every ounce of energy you put into your
love life this year
actually translates
to a real relationship
you
