Getting ‘F*©k You’ Fit After 40

We all would love to one day attain ‘f*©k you’ money, that level of wealth where you no longer have to take crap from anyone. Where you get to decide how you spend your time and with whom you spend it.

However, there is another goal that can have even more impact on the quality of your life.

Getting in ‘f*©k you’ shape.

Now, I have no idea what kind of shape you currently find yourself in. But if you are anything like me when I turned 40, you might be carrying around a few extra LBs.

Who am I kidding?!? I looked like a loaf of white bread that was left out in the rain, all swollen and pasty.

I think we can all agree that, while some might have more work cut out for them, everyone can benefit from improving their physical appearance.

While this might seem like a step taken to stroke your ego (it will) or get you laid more (it will), there are several other huge benefits to getting into ‘f*©k you’ shape:

It will greatly increase your self-confidence, which is the most attractive quality you can possess.

It will not only make you look younger, but you’ll feel younger and more virile.

It will signal to the world that you are a disciplined, high-value person, which will draw other high-value people into your orbit.

Your energy and motivation will skyrocket.

So, why do I call this getting in ‘f*©k you’ shape? Because when I was grinding it out to get in the best shape of my life and needed a little extra motivation to slog through the last 1/4 mile or get that last rep, this was my self-talk:

Think I’m too old to get ripped? F*©k you!

Think I’m average? F*©k you!

Think I should stop putting so much oil on my pecs when I’m just sitting around my apartment? F*©k…um, you know what, let’s move on.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The point is, whether real or imagined, I was turning these perceived slights into fuel.

I was on a mission to prove everyone wrong, especially the former version of me that used every excuse under the sun to stay fat and lazy.

Among the goals that you can choose to pursue, getting in shape will give you the highest return on investment across every aspect of your life.

The way that you feel about yourself. The way you carry yourself. The optimism that you gain.

It is truly a game changer.

People will look at you differently.

Even better, you will look at yourself differently.

Scientific studies have shown that your physical state can significantly impact your emotional state.

Smiling, even if you don’t feel like it, will make you happier. Standing tall with your elbows out, like a superhero, will make you feel more confident.

And walking around lean and mean amid a sea of overweight, undertrained generics will make you feel like a legend among men.

And you will be.

…

So, now the big question: how do I get myself in ‘f*©k you’ shape? Well, that is a discussion that could go on for days. For now, I will put down some breadcrumbs to help you find your way.

Your diet is EVERYTHING.

As the saying goes, ‘Abs are made in the kitchen.’ Good nutrition is not half the battle. It IS the battle.

If you are overweight, you need to be in a caloric deficit to shed fat. FULL STOP.

Another gym bro axiom to heed: ‘You can’t outtrain a bad diet.’ It’s a fact that took me a long time to embrace.

A simple rule of thumb: diet is the main lever you pull to influence your body fat.

Exercise is the main lever you pull to influence your body composition.

There are a ton of nutrition protocols: keto, intermittent fasting, carnivore, Whole30, etc. As they all promote a caloric deficit, they all work. Pick one that works best for your lifestyle and go ALL IN.

(BTW: I hate the word ‘diet.’ My brain associates it with fads and quick fixes. How you eat should be a long-term lifestyle choice.)

Hate to be a buzzkill, but in order to reach your fitness goals, you will need to limit your alcohol consumption. Notice that I didn’t say eliminate.

I’m not a sadist!

If you keep it to 1–2 days a week and stick to spirits without sugary mixes (water, club soda or other zero-calorie beverages are fine) or wine (the drier, the better), you’re golden.

Consistency is king.

In order to achieve your fitness goals, you need to eat healthy and train with the consistency of a metronome.

Greatness will not show up unless you do.

It is earned with the hard, disciplined, mundane choices you make each and every day and for as long as it takes. Here is the formula:

A BURNING DESIRE + CONSISTENCY x TIME = GREATNESS

To accomplish anything truly transformative, you need all three of these components. Don’t half-step.

Lift heavy things.

I love cardio, but if you want to make a demonstrable impact on your physique, you need to prioritize weight training.

This doesn’t mean that you need to pull a train car or deadlift a Buick to get yoked. A 40lb kettle bell, a pull up bar and some bodyweight exercises can yield massive results.

As with nutrition plans, there are an infinite number of free training protocols available online. Again, pick the one that you will do consistently and go ALL IN.

Walk every day.

A 45–60 minute walk each day is the secret, no-cost weapon to building the body you dream about. It will help you burn a few hundred extra calories per day without taxing your central nervous system and sapping your energy. Do. It. Every. Day.

A 45–60 minute walk each day is the secret, no-cost weapon to building the body you dream about. It will help you burn a few hundred extra calories per day without taxing your central nervous system and sapping your energy. Do. It. Every. Day. In addition to its health benefits, walking is one of the best ways to improve your emotional well being. It helps you sort through all that mental clutter swirling in your head and often provides you with answers that you’ve been struggling to find. Do. It. Every. Day.

I’m sure there are a bunch of things going on in your world right now that you have no control over.

However, getting in the best shape of your life? That is 100% in your control.

And it is 100% attainable.

Want to say ‘f*©k you’ to mediocrity? To the status quo? To being the average guy doing ‘average guy’ things?

Good.

Bear down and get after it. Right now.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jakob Owens on Unsplash